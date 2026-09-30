NHAI floats tender for contactless tolling at proposed Kukdola plaza
The new plaza, around 12km from Kherki Daula, will use ANPR cameras, RFID readers, radar, Lidar and surveillance cameras for automated tolling.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said it has floated a tender to implement a multi-lane free flow (MLFF) toll collection system at the proposed Kukdola toll plaza near Pachgaon, which is being set up to replace the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.
NHAI officials said the proposed plaza will use a gantry-based system, allowing vehicles to pass without stopping to pay fees. The technical bids will be opened on October 23, officials aware of the matter said. The successful bidder will also construct the toll plaza’s control centre at Kukdola.
The Union transport ministry approved shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza in May last year following persistent demands from residents. Kukdola is around 12 kilometres from the existing plaza.
A senior NHAI official said the bidder will be paid according to the number of transactions and will create, design and operate the MLFF system. “We expect the entire work to be completed in three months from the day of the award of work. The estimated toll collected at the toll plaza has been given as a reference to the bidders,” he said.
The tender document requires the winning bidder to install two gantries on the main carriageway, including paved shoulders, in each direction, with each gantry located within approximately 350 metres downstream of the respective fee plaza. It also requires automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, radio-frequency identification (RFID) readers and antenna, detector-Lidar, detector-radar and audit surveillance cameras.
Highway officials said the Bijwasan fee plaza on the Dwarka Expressway and proposed Kukdola fee plaza will be integrated fee plazas, with user fees based on the National Highways Authority of India’s annual toll fee notification. The request for proposal (RFP) estimates Kukdola’s toll collection at ₹165.9 crore for 2025-26.
“Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and FASTag-based electronic toll collection will ensure automated and contactless tolling operations at Kukdola. The MLFF system will ensure smooth movement of vehicles, while the problem of congestion and traffic jams will also be resolved at Kherki Daula,” the NHAI official said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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