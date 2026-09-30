NHAI floats tender for contactless tolling at proposed Kukdola plaza

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said it has floated a tender to implement a multi-lane free flow (MLFF) toll collection system at the proposed Kukdola toll plaza near Pachgaon, which is being set up to replace the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

NHAI officials said the proposed plaza will use a gantry-based system, allowing vehicles to pass without stopping to pay fees. The technical bids will be opened on October 23, officials aware of the matter said. The successful bidder will also construct the toll plaza’s control centre at Kukdola.

The Union transport ministry approved shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza in May last year following persistent demands from residents. Kukdola is around 12 kilometres from the existing plaza.

A senior NHAI official said the bidder will be paid according to the number of transactions and will create, design and operate the MLFF system. “We expect the entire work to be completed in three months from the day of the award of work. The estimated toll collected at the toll plaza has been given as a reference to the bidders,” he said.

The tender document requires the winning bidder to install two gantries on the main carriageway, including paved shoulders, in each direction, with each gantry located within approximately 350 metres downstream of the respective fee plaza. It also requires automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, radio-frequency identification (RFID) readers and antenna, detector-Lidar, detector-radar and audit surveillance cameras.

Highway officials said the Bijwasan fee plaza on the Dwarka Expressway and proposed Kukdola fee plaza will be integrated fee plazas, with user fees based on the National Highways Authority of India’s annual toll fee notification. The request for proposal (RFP) estimates Kukdola’s toll collection at ₹165.9 crore for 2025-26.

“Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and FASTag-based electronic toll collection will ensure automated and contactless tolling operations at Kukdola. The MLFF system will ensure smooth movement of vehicles, while the problem of congestion and traffic jams will also be resolved at Kherki Daula,” the NHAI official said.