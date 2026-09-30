Street plays at 30 Gurugram sites on Sep 30, Oct 1 under ‘Seva Sankalp’

Street plays will be staged at 30 locations across Gurugram on September 30 and October 1 under the “Namo Seva Ankahi Kahaniyan” programme, part of the ongoing Seva Sankalp campaign. The two-day programme will cover 10 government schools, 10 government colleges and 10 large villages, with five cultural troupes of the Haryana Department of Art and Cultural Affairs participating.

Additional deputy commissioner (Gurugram) Sonu Bhatt, district nodal officer for the Seva Sankalp campaign, said each troupe would perform at a school, college and village at different times to ensure participation of students, residents and local communities. Performances will be held in schools in the morning, colleges in the afternoon and villages in the evening.

The district administration has coordinated with the education, higher education and development and panchayat departments. Local panchayats will announce the performances a day in advance, officials said.

District Information and Public Relations Officer Bijender Kumar said on September 30, the troupes will cover Sukhrali, Sector 14, Bahoda Kalan; Manesar, Sector 9A, Bas Padamka; Kanhai, Sector 52, Bhorkarka; Bandhwari, Jatauli Mandi, Pahari; and Gwal Pahari, Manesar, Baghanaki.

On October 1, they will cover Chakkarpur, Dronacharya Government College, Bhora Khurd; Manesar, Sidhrawali, Sidhrawali; Sarhaul, Rithoj, Ghamroj; Kasan, Pataudi, Jamalpur; and Sadhrana, Farrukhnagar, Sultanpur.

Seva Sankalp will continue across the district until October 17. It is described as a Bharatiya Janata Party-led national campaign running from September 17 to October 17, 2026, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life. The campaign has 13 “service” activities, including the street-play series, to showcase government welfare schemes and mobilise citizens around the “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision.