Gurugram gears up for winter pollution, expands air monitoring and dust control
MCG says 404.61 km of roads is suited for mechanical sweeping, while 24 machines currently operate with GPS-based route monitoring
Gurugram has stepped up preparations to control air pollution ahead of the winter pollution season, with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) reviewing measures related to air-quality monitoring, road dust control, mechanical sweeping, construction and demolition (C&D) waste management, traffic management and real-time pollution monitoring.
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya chaired a review meeting at the civic body’s office on Tuesday and directed departments and agencies to expedite work against targets fixed for 2026. He also stressed ensuring the availability of necessary resources before the upcoming Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) period.
MCG officials said the number of air-quality monitoring stations in the city will be increased from three to eight by December 2026. Five additional locations have been identified to bridge monitoring gaps and strengthen air-quality monitoring across different parts of the city.
Officials said 404.61 km of roads has been identified as suitable for mechanical sweeping. The MCG currently has 24 mechanical sweeping machines, with provision for more than 600 km of four-lane road coverage daily. Officials said the machines primarily operate between 9pm and 7am and are equipped with GPS-based route monitoring. Field officials maintain daily performance logs and conduct manual verification, they added.
Officials said additional road-sweeping machines are targeted to be deployed by September 30, particularly at identified dust hotspots. They said the availability of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns was also reviewed. The MCG has 40 water sprinklers, including resources that can be hired during GRAP, besides 10 truck-mounted and three tractor-mounted anti-smog guns.
On C&D waste management, officials said Gurugram has a processing capacity of 1,500 tonnes per day and 12 secondary collection points have been developed and made live on the MCG’s C&D waste portal. Between January 1 and August 31, 2026, 3,38,071 tonnes of C&D waste was off-taken, officials said. They added that arrangements for installing web cameras to monitor C&D waste management were also discussed in accordance with directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
Officials said 611 km of MCG’s 2,091 km road network has been identified for redevelopment, while 1,480 km is in good condition. The MCG’s 2026 redevelopment target is 396 km. Administrative approval has been granted for 376.72 km, tenders issued for 371.2 km and work orders awarded for 335.24 km, officials said. They added that 179.04 km has been redeveloped and 162 km has met CAQM quality standards.
Officials said 31 short-term traffic congestion hotspots were identified for 2026, with work completed at four locations and underway at the remaining sites. Under ITMS, officials said 1,200 cameras at 218 locations are live, while work is underway on 2,722 cameras at 258 locations under the second phase.
Dahiya said road dust management, sweeping, water sprinkling, anti-smog measures, dust-free roads and scientific management of C&D waste were being prioritised to control air pollution in Gurugram.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.