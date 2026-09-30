Haryana announces ₹5 lakh aid for kin of Faridabad girl who died in borewell
Officials said the compensation will be disbursed after documents and bank details are collected, with help offered if the family lacks an account.
The Haryana government has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the family of the three-year-old girl who died after falling into a borewell at Sihi in Faridabad on Sunday, officials said.
Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the compensation on Monday night, officials said. Faridabad district administration officials said the amount would be handed over to the family after completion of the necessary formalities.
A senior district administration official said the authorities would collect documents from the family, including bank account details, to facilitate disbursal of the compensation. “In case it is found that the family doesn’t have a bank account, we will help them in getting one opened as per their suitability for disbursing the compensation amount,” he said.
Meanwhile, Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the victim’s post-mortem report is expected to be handed over to police by doctors on Wednesday. “From the report it will be clear if she had died of suffocation or had drowned after slipping deep in the borewell, which was filled with muddy water from 120 feet depth,” he said.
Police said further questioning of children who were playing with the victim on Sunday evening revealed that a bull was roaming near the spot. The bull charged at the children when the girl had climbed onto the loader bucket of a tractor parked near the borewell, police said.
She slipped from the bucket while trying to flee and fell into the borewell after hitting its cover, which was made of two bricks that became displaced, police said. She fell upside-down into the 12-inch-wide, 250-foot-deep borewell.
Police officials said family members and neighbours, after hearing the children raise an alarm, made a makeshift rope by tying multiple sarees and lowered it into the borewell in an attempt to pull her out.
A police official involved in the initial rescue effort said there was no chance of her grabbing the rope because she was upside-down inside the narrow borewell.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the spot from Noida at 9.05pm on Sunday after receiving an alert from the district administration and launched the rescue operation. The girl was pulled out at 3.50am on Monday and taken to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.