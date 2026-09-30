Gurugram agencies told to intensify pollution curbs ahead of winter
RTO and food and supplies officials will meet fuel pump operators, while CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor vehicles at petrol stations.
Civic agencies and district authorities were directed on Tuesday to intensify pollution-control measures across Gurugram ahead of winter and complete infrastructure projects before restrictions come into force, officials said.
Principal advisor, urban development, to the Haryana government, DS Dhesi, who chaired the 13th District Coordination Committee meeting, directed officials to ensure vehicles without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates or those exceeding the prescribed age limit are barred from purchasing petrol or diesel in Gurugram, in line with Delhi’s system.
A district administration spokesperson said the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and food and supplies department will meet petrol pump operators, while CCTV cameras will be installed at fuel stations to monitor such vehicles.
The move comes as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), bringing stricter measures into Stage-I from October 1 when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 201-300.
Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) officials said 1,054 pollution-emitting sites measuring more than 500 square metres had been identified. Web cameras have been installed at 907 sites and low-cost sensors at 534, they said. The devices will facilitate online monitoring by CAQM and HSPCB, with environmental compensation imposed on violators.
Projects ahead of winter
Dhesi directed agencies to expedite development projects before winter restrictions. Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said the Sector 72 boosting station will be commissioned next month and supply 95 MLD water to sectors 58 to 80.
GMDA chief engineer RS Jangra said it would take over the supply load from the Sector 51 boosting station.
GMDA officials said they had engaged IIT Delhi and Nippon Koei, while the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) engaged IIT Gandhinagar for flood-management plans. Officials said 32 water bodies have been developed and 21 are under development.
“GMDA, HSVP, and the Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar must identify suitable land parcels for developing new water bodies to strengthen the city’s water-retention and flood-management infrastructure,” Dhesi said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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