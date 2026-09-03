Heyy Babyy 2 confirmed: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan film to get a sequel almost 2 decades later; know all about it
Sajid Nadiadwala and Sajid Khan's Heyy Babyy starred Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan apart from Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. It was released in 2007.
When producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sajid Khan’s Heyy Babyy was released in 2007, the film received mixed reviews from critics but opened to packed houses. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan in lead roles, it told the story of three bachelors who were stuck with a baby. Now, almost two decades later, the film will get a sequel.
Heyy Babyy 2 confirmed by Sajid Nadiadwala
On Thursday, Nadiadwala welcomed New South Wales Premier Chris Minns to his Mumbai office. During the visit, the producer announced a three-film deal to shoot upcoming productions in the country. One of the films is Heyy Babyy 2, since the original was also shot in Australia. The sequel will now return to the country. The announcement is part of a collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Australia through Sydney-based TEMPLE, with the production house set to take three of its upcoming films to the country.
Recollecting shooting for Heyy Babyy in Australia, Nadiadwala said in a statement, “Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers. From our directors to EP had all had a fantastic time shooting there, and the support and warmth extended to our team made the entire process truly memorable.” He also stated that it was a delight to now shoot three more films in the country.
New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said: “Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry. They’ve had a long relationship with Australia, including filming the original Heyy Babyy here almost 20 years ago, and we’re really pleased they want to come back.” The Premier visited the production house as part of his India visit from August 31 to September 3.
Australian filmmaker Anupam Sharma said: “Mr Sajid Nadiadwala and his crew not only brought the biggest ensemble of stars to NSW ever, but they also left the fondest memories with their professionalism and respect for the Australian way of working.”
About Heyy Babyy
Heyy Babyy was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sajid Khan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Juanna Sanghvi and Boman Irani. The film’s plotline is similar to the Malayalam film Thoovalsparsham (1990), the American film Three Men and a Baby (1987), which is based on the French film Three Men and a Cradle (1985). Nadiadwala has yet to announce if the original cast and director will return for the sequel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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