Parineeti Chopra defends Katrina Kaif over trolling: ‘When somebody comments on a postpartum body, I find it uneducated’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif welcomed her son, Vihaan, with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, in November last year. The actor, who has largely stayed out of the limelight since embracing motherhood, recently made a rare public appearance with Vicky at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's Ganpati celebration. Her appearance sparked online discussion, with several users sharing her before-and-after pregnancy photos and commenting on her looks. Parineeti Chopra has defended Katrina Kaif.

What Parineeti said Actor Parineeti Chopra has now defended her amid trolling for her appearance. "When somebody comments on a postpartum body, I find it uneducated. Like, you get a haircut, your hair is going to be shorter. You go for a vacation, you are going to come back with a tan. You are going to the gym, so you are going to make abs. There is going to be evidence of what you did on your body and all that is celebrated," Chopra told PTI in an interview.

"But making a human life, a baby, that evidence on the body is not celebrated. How is it negative? I would look at a woman and say, 'Oh my god, I see a stretch mark. Did you grow a baby? That's so amazing. How is your baby?' That's how I would look at it," she added.