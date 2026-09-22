Yami Gautam wins Best Actor (Female) National Award for Article 370, proud husband Aditya Dhar cheers for her

Yami looked elegant in a black saree with gold detailing as she received the honour. This marks her first National Award. At the ceremony, she walked onto the stage and first greeted the audience before heading towards the President to receive the award.

At the 72nd National Film Awards , Yami Gautam won the National Film Award for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in Article 370. The actor received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Film Awards ceremony, which was held at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22. This was the first time the National Film Awards ceremony was held outside Delhi.

Earlier, Yami had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share a note expressing her excitement about receiving the award. She wrote, “Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

She went on to add, “For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema. It is a dream I have carried in my heart for years and today, I receive it with immense gratitude and humility. Article 370 was never just another film for me. It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose, to tell this story with honesty and conviction.”