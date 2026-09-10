Nayyi Navelli teaser: Yami Gautam's new bride accused of being a daayan in mystery that collides with Tumbbad. Watch
Nayyi Navelli teaser: Balaji Mohan's Yami Gautam-starrer is hitting screens this Dussehra. Know all about it.
Nayyi Navelli teaser: Balaji Mohan’s horror mystery, Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, is a family entertainer with a twist. The makers unveiled the film’s teaser on Thursday, offering a glimpse of what it will be about. In it, Yami’s new bride gets accused of being a daayan (witch/female demon).
Nayyi Navelli teaser out
The 1-minute-31-second teaser begins with a man calling a family meeting to discuss his bhabi (sister-in-law), Mohini. When pushed to talk, he blurts out that he thinks she’s a daayan. He gets slapped and yelled at for it, but the teaser hints that there truly is something supernatural about Yami’s character.
She even levitates as she tells the viewers that she ‘eats two daayan, three pishach (flesh-eating demon) and four ghosts for breakfast’, hinting that she’s something more. She also makes a little request of everyone to ‘think big’. The ‘fantasy family entertainer’ also promises the ‘madness of Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘collides with the mysteries of Tumbbad’. “Deviyon aur sajanon, Mohini ki taraf se a little request…(Ladies and gentlemen, a small request from Mohini),” wrote Yami, sharing the teaser on social media.
Fans were thrilled with the teaser, judging by their comments. “Yami Mam always super excited for every movie you do... Waiting Eagerly now... Can't wait,” commented one fan. Another wrote, “Ye bhi koi kehne wali baat hai...aap ki movie ho aur ham na dekhe aisa kaise ho sakta (Does that even need to be said? How could it be that there’s a movie of yours and I don’t watch it?)” One even wrote, “Yami Gautam is the finest actress right now in Bollywood. Glad to see her in different roles from Uri, Article 370, Haq and now in Nayyi Navelli. I remember she used to do pure romantic movies like Junooniyat, Sanam Re 10 years ago.”
About Nayyi Navelli
Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow and MGM Studios. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, with music by G. V. Prakash Kumar. It will be released in theatres on October 16. Drishyam The Conclusion and Jailer 2 are also expected to be released at the same time.
Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal, and Neeraj Singh also star in it. “A picture-perfect bride turns a chaotic Meerut household into a slice of heaven, until her brother-in-law suspects their blessing-in-disguise might just be a Daayan-in-disguise,” reads the film’s official synopsis.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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