Nayyi Navelli teaser: Yami Gautam's new bride accused of being a daayan in mystery that collides with Tumbbad. Watch

The 1-minute-31-second teaser begins with a man calling a family meeting to discuss his bhabi (sister-in-law), Mohini. When pushed to talk, he blurts out that he thinks she’s a daayan. He gets slapped and yelled at for it, but the teaser hints that there truly is something supernatural about Yami’s character.

Nayyi Navelli teaser: Balaji Mohan’s horror mystery, Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, is a family entertainer with a twist. The makers unveiled the film’s teaser on Thursday, offering a glimpse of what it will be about. In it, Yami’s new bride gets accused of being a daayan (witch/female demon).

She even levitates as she tells the viewers that she ‘eats two daayan, three pishach (flesh-eating demon) and four ghosts for breakfast’, hinting that she’s something more. She also makes a little request of everyone to ‘think big’. The ‘fantasy family entertainer’ also promises the ‘madness of Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘collides with the mysteries of Tumbbad’. “Deviyon aur sajanon, Mohini ki taraf se a little request…(Ladies and gentlemen, a small request from Mohini),” wrote Yami, sharing the teaser on social media.

Fans were thrilled with the teaser, judging by their comments. “Yami Mam always super excited for every movie you do... Waiting Eagerly now... Can't wait,” commented one fan. Another wrote, “Ye bhi koi kehne wali baat hai...aap ki movie ho aur ham na dekhe aisa kaise ho sakta (Does that even need to be said? How could it be that there’s a movie of yours and I don’t watch it?)” One even wrote, “Yami Gautam is the finest actress right now in Bollywood. Glad to see her in different roles from Uri, Article 370, Haq and now in Nayyi Navelli. I remember she used to do pure romantic movies like Junooniyat, Sanam Re 10 years ago.”