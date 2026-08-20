Aditya Dhar has the cutest reaction to wife Yami Gautam's ‘Daayan’ look in Nayyi Navelli poster

On Wednesday, the makers of Nayyi Navelli released the film’s motion poster, which shows Yami dressed in a red saree and adorned with gold jewellery. She is seen holding a demon by the neck, with a piece of cloth wrapped around it. A Ferris wheel can be seen in the background, while the text on the poster reads, “Bhabhi Daayan hai.”

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is all set to entertain audiences with her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli. The makers have unveiled the film’s motion poster and announced its release date. Yami’s husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar did not miss the opportunity to cheer for his wife, and his sweet gesture has won hearts online.

Clearly impressed, Aditya took to Instagram to share the poster and wrote, “So this is what I married into! (evil emoji along with a heart emoji).”

Yami responded to her husband’s quirky way of cheering her on, writing, “Hahaha...writer saahab...aap filmon mein try kyun nahin karte Intezar kijiye 16 october ka (Hahaha... Writer sir, why don’t you try your hand at films? Wait until October 16).”

Aditya’s sweet gesture won over the internet. One fan commented, “The poster is weird, but his reaction makes up for it, really cute.” Another wrote, “This is cute. He really does love his wife.” A fan added, “So cute. Bro’s an OG supporter.” Another comment read, “I love Yami’s script selection, man. They’re always so unique! Pretty sure this is going to be a banger too!”

About Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam Yami and Aditya’s love story began during the promotions of their film Uri: The Surgical Strike. They developed a close friendship and later fell in love. The couple managed to keep their relationship away from the public eye. After dating for a few years, they tied the knot on June 4, 2021, in an intimate ceremony attended by family members. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vedavid, in May 2024.

About Yami Gautam’s upcoming film Nayyi Navelli While announcing the film on Instagram, Yami shared its synopsis, which read, “A picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into a slice of heaven...until her brother-in-law suspects that things may not be as perfect as they seem! The ideal bahu could very well be an evil force from an outer world!! Can this family survive her?”

Backed by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and directed by Balaji Mohan, the film stars Yami in the lead role. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16.