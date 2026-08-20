Aditya Dhar has the cutest reaction to wife Yami Gautam's ‘Daayan’ look in Nayyi Navelli poster
Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam's husband, shared an Instagram post supporting her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli, which releases on October 16.
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is all set to entertain audiences with her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli. The makers have unveiled the film’s motion poster and announced its release date. Yami’s husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar did not miss the opportunity to cheer for his wife, and his sweet gesture has won hearts online.
Aditya Dhar reacts to wife Yami Gautam's film poster
On Wednesday, the makers of Nayyi Navelli released the film’s motion poster, which shows Yami dressed in a red saree and adorned with gold jewellery. She is seen holding a demon by the neck, with a piece of cloth wrapped around it. A Ferris wheel can be seen in the background, while the text on the poster reads, “Bhabhi Daayan hai.”
Clearly impressed, Aditya took to Instagram to share the poster and wrote, “So this is what I married into! (evil emoji along with a heart emoji).”
Yami responded to her husband’s quirky way of cheering her on, writing, “Hahaha...writer saahab...aap filmon mein try kyun nahin karte Intezar kijiye 16 october ka (Hahaha... Writer sir, why don’t you try your hand at films? Wait until October 16).”
Aditya’s sweet gesture won over the internet. One fan commented, “The poster is weird, but his reaction makes up for it, really cute.” Another wrote, “This is cute. He really does love his wife.” A fan added, “So cute. Bro’s an OG supporter.” Another comment read, “I love Yami’s script selection, man. They’re always so unique! Pretty sure this is going to be a banger too!”
About Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam
Yami and Aditya’s love story began during the promotions of their film Uri: The Surgical Strike. They developed a close friendship and later fell in love. The couple managed to keep their relationship away from the public eye. After dating for a few years, they tied the knot on June 4, 2021, in an intimate ceremony attended by family members. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vedavid, in May 2024.
About Yami Gautam’s upcoming film Nayyi Navelli
While announcing the film on Instagram, Yami shared its synopsis, which read, “A picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into a slice of heaven...until her brother-in-law suspects that things may not be as perfect as they seem! The ideal bahu could very well be an evil force from an outer world!! Can this family survive her?”
Backed by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and directed by Balaji Mohan, the film stars Yami in the lead role. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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