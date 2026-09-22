Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar arrive to pay last respects at Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna's funeral

Videos of Rani's close friend and filmmaker-producer Karan Johar arriving to pay his last respects to Krishna Mukerji have surfaced. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also arrived together amid heavy security. Apart from Karan, Anil Kapoor was also spotted by the paparazzi arriving for Krishna's funeral.

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji , died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 75. Rani's close friends and family members were seen arriving for Krishna's last rites.

Rani's cousin and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was also seen arriving to pay his last respects. Other Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt and Apoorva Mehta, were also spotted at the funeral.

Krishna Mukerji's death Earlier, the family shared a statement confirming Krishna's death and requested privacy from the media. “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” the statement read. Rani is

Krishna Mukerji was a playback singer, best known for lending her voice to the song Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja from the 1982 film Teesri Aankh. She was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji. He was one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios, Mumbai. He is most known for his films, Hum Hindustani (1960) and Leader (1964), starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.

When Krishna Mukerji warned producer against casting Rani While Krishna Mukerji encouraged Rani to pursue acting, she wasn't entirely convinced about her daughter's acting abilities after watching her first screen test for her debut film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996).

Recalling the incident in a 2025 interaction with ANI, Rani had shared, “So for my mother, it was like you do it and see how it goes. Though after my first screen test, she found me so bad that she told the producer 'I think you'll ruin your film by taking my daughter. You'll go through losses. Better you don't take her'. Because the producer was very keen to sign me, Salim uncle (Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat producer)....But my mom was smart enough to understand that I was not doing a good job. So she was like, 'I don't think you should take her'."

After her debut, Rani went on to star in blockbusters like Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and others, eventually becoming one of the biggest actors of the Hindi film industry.