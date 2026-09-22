Bethlehem Kudumba Unit's record-breaking run: How Nivin Pauly's ₹320-crore film beat Mohanlal, Mammootty's biggest hits

With Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Nivin Pauly has entered a rare league. The film, which stars Nivin alongside Mamitha Baiju, has not only crossed the ₹300-crore mark worldwide in under four weeks but has also become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, surpassing Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju star in the Malayalam blockbuster.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit's record-breaking run As of Monday, September 21, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earned ₹159 crore net ( ₹186 crore gross) in India. In Kerala, the film has been nothing short of spectacular, crossing the ₹150-crore mark. It is the first film ever to earn ₹150 crore in Kerala, beating Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros' mark of ₹130 crore. It is also the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India, eclipsing Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra's ₹157 crore haul.

Overseas, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has minted $14.4 million. It is the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film overseas, behind only Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, which minted $16 million overseas last year. The film's global haul stands at ₹323 crore in 33 days.

What makes the achievement particularly noteworthy is the pace at which Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has reached these numbers. The film crossed ₹100 crore within five days, ₹200 crore in 12 days, ₹250 crore in 16 days, and ₹300 crore in 24 days. In comparison, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra took around 45 days to reach the ₹300-crore milestone.

The film's success is largely a testament to the significance of word of mouth. Mounted on a budget of just ₹25 crore, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was never a tentpole that relied on a huge opening. It built slowly over its first two weeks. It did not have an exceptional first week. But the word of mouth meant it dropped just 5% in its second week. Most major films drop 50-60% drop during this period. This, alone, enabled the film to beat several big films, with budgets 4-5x that of the Nivin Pauly film.

Nivin Pauly enters elite league The record also comes at an important point in Nivin Pauly’s career. Following the success of Sarvam Maya, the actor has now delivered another major hit, giving his current phase a consistency that goes beyond the success of a single film.

The fact that this film has travelled beyond Kerala shows not just Malayalam cinema's growing global presence, but also the actor's place in an elite list of Malayalam stars with global pull. Drishyam 3, a major franchise player starring Mohanlal, earned $12 million overseas. No film of Mammootty has earned over $10 million.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is on course for setting a new benchmark for Malayalam cinema and has indicated how far the industry’s films and stars can now travel.