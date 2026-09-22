Bethlehem Kudumba Unit's record-breaking run: How Nivin Pauly's ₹320-crore film beat Mohanlal, Mammootty's biggest hits
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly, is the biggest hit in Malayalam cinema. Here's how the film beat superstars' blockbusters.
With Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Nivin Pauly has entered a rare league. The film, which stars Nivin alongside Mamitha Baiju, has not only crossed the ₹300-crore mark worldwide in under four weeks but has also become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, surpassing Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit's record-breaking run
As of Monday, September 21, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earned ₹159 crore net ( ₹186 crore gross) in India. In Kerala, the film has been nothing short of spectacular, crossing the ₹150-crore mark. It is the first film ever to earn ₹150 crore in Kerala, beating Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros' mark of ₹130 crore. It is also the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India, eclipsing Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra's ₹157 crore haul.
Overseas, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has minted $14.4 million. It is the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film overseas, behind only Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, which minted $16 million overseas last year. The film's global haul stands at ₹323 crore in 33 days.
What makes the achievement particularly noteworthy is the pace at which Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has reached these numbers. The film crossed ₹100 crore within five days, ₹200 crore in 12 days, ₹250 crore in 16 days, and ₹300 crore in 24 days. In comparison, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra took around 45 days to reach the ₹300-crore milestone.
The film's success is largely a testament to the significance of word of mouth. Mounted on a budget of just ₹25 crore, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was never a tentpole that relied on a huge opening. It built slowly over its first two weeks. It did not have an exceptional first week. But the word of mouth meant it dropped just 5% in its second week. Most major films drop 50-60% drop during this period. This, alone, enabled the film to beat several big films, with budgets 4-5x that of the Nivin Pauly film.
Nivin Pauly enters elite league
The record also comes at an important point in Nivin Pauly’s career. Following the success of Sarvam Maya, the actor has now delivered another major hit, giving his current phase a consistency that goes beyond the success of a single film.
The fact that this film has travelled beyond Kerala shows not just Malayalam cinema's growing global presence, but also the actor's place in an elite list of Malayalam stars with global pull. Drishyam 3, a major franchise player starring Mohanlal, earned $12 million overseas. No film of Mammootty has earned over $10 million.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is on course for setting a new benchmark for Malayalam cinema and has indicated how far the industry’s films and stars can now travel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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