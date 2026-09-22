Raghav Juyal and Suma Kanakala’s impromptu dance at The Paradise event goes viral; Nani calls him ‘rockstar’
At a pre-release event, Nani praised Raghav Juyal for his energy and talent, declaring him a future star of Indian cinema.
Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal is all set to make his Tollywood debut with Nani-starrer The Paradise. Recently, the makers organised a pre-release event, where Raghav joined celebrity anchor Suma Kanakala for a memorable dance performance. Raghav and Suma's impromptu dance to the song Yeshanagula from the movie during the pre-release event went viral.
Raghav and Suma's dance goes viral
At the event, Suma invited Raghav on stage, and the two danced to Aaya Sher, drawing massive cheers from the audience and widespread attention online. Raghav Juyal also performed his signature slo-mo walk at the event, leaving the audience cheering for him. Meanwhile, Suma complimented his dance, and the two owned the stage. Later, Raghav returned to the stage when Yeshanagula started playing and invited Suma to join him.
Nani praises Raghav
At the event, Nani praised Raghav Juyal and mentioned that he brought an incredible amount of energy to the new project, even exceeding the intensity of what he showcased in Kill. He said, “Raghav, today’s show is all you. You are the rock star. I feel like the entire internet is going to be filled with you today. You are an entertainer. You don’t need preparation, my brother. You are amazing. You stole the show. And the small, small nuances that he has done — the little things, the way he has performed them so beautifully — when you watch the film, you are going to be shocked. We have never seen something like this in our lives.”
He added, “I think he is a fantastic talent, and I am very, very confident that he will be one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. And I’ll always be rooting for you, Raghav. You have a brother here in Hyderabad, you know that.”
About The Paradise
The Paradise is a high-octane period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela. It marks his second collaboration with Nani, following their massive 2023 blockbuster Dasara. In the film, Nani plays Jadal Zamana, a rugged, unyielding rebel leader with a distinctive long-braided hairstyle. Earlier, Nani had described the role as the most physically and mentally gruelling of his career.
Raghav Juyal plays Vikram Maalik in the film, which marks his official Tollywood debut. Mohan Babu plays Shikanja Maalik, while Sonali Kulkarni plays Nani's mother. Kayadu Lohar plays Subbu, the film's female lead. Keerthy Suresh has a special cameo in the song Yeshanagula. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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