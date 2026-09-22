Zayed Khan’s long hair look at Adnan Sami's musical night reminds fans of Harry Potter’s Professor Snape. Watch

In the video, Adnan and Javed Ali, along with Irrfan Pathan and others, were seen jamming to Maine Poocha Chaand Se. Zayed was seen vibing hard to the song. The actor rocked a black ensemble and was seen seemingly recreating his iconic Main Hoon Na vibe with long hair and tinted shades. However, his shoulder-length straight black hair and high-collared black outfit look had fans comparing him to Professor Snape from Harry Potter.

On Monday, singer Adnan Sami hosted a musical evening on the occasion of his wife Roya's birthday. Actors Rohit Roy, Zayed Khan and singers Shaan and Javed Ali joined the celebration. A video from the musical night has surfaced online, which shows Zayed's new look, and fans can't help but compare him with Harry Potter's Professor Snape.

One of the comments read, "He should be cast as Snape if we ever have an Indian version of Harry Potter." Another commented, "I legit thought it was professor Snape." Another fan wrote, "if that's his real hair, wow, just wow." Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series is portrayed by Alan Rickman. A professor of Potions at Hogwarts, Snape initially appears cold, intimidating and hostile towards Harry Potter. However, the story later reveals that his actions are driven by his complicated past and his enduring love for Lily Potter, Harry's mother.

About Zayed Khan Zayed Khan became a familiar face in Bollywood in the early 2000s, making his acting debut with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne in 2003. While the film marked his entry into the industry, it was his next major role as Laxman Sharma, fondly known as Lucky, in Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na that gave him wider recognition. Released in 2004, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and Amrita Rao alongside Zayed and went on to become one of the popular Hindi films of that period.

Zayed’s portrayal of Lucky, a college student and Shah Rukh’s younger brother in the film, was particularly appreciated by audiences. His bond with Shah Rukh’s character, Ram, became one of the highlights of the film. The actor went on to feature in films such as Dus, Fight Club – Members Only, Yuvvraaj and Blue. However, despite being part of several projects, he did not achieve the same level of success that Main Hoon Na brought him.

His last theatrical release was Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene in 2015. Following the film, Zayed largely stayed away from the Hindi film industry and did not appear in a major acting project for several years. His absence led fans to wonder whether he had permanently stepped away from acting.

However, in 2023, Zayed revealed that he was preparing to return to Bollywood. The actor marked his 20th year in the film industry with a social media post and announced that he had a new film in the pipeline. Sharing a picture on Instagram, he wrote, “Hello, people! With your love & support, it’s been 20 YEARS for me in the industry. As then, once again I’m excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just around the corner and I can't wait to share it with you!!!! Now, the next 20 years are gonna be kickass!!!!”