Aasif Khan's wife Zeba reacts after his viral hug, 'cosy moments' with Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20: 'Bas, bahut hua'

Aasif's wife took to Instagram to defend the actor amid the chatter surrounding his character and his closeness with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill. She captioned the post, "Bas, bahut hua 🙏🏻" and wrote, "As Aasif's wife, I think it is important to say this once, from my heart and with complete clarity. To everyone out there trying to spin a different narrative about him - I'm talking specifically about the recent conversations surrounding a few moments from the show and the questions being raised about our marriage because of it. Please refer to the 24*7 live feed and not the few clips that are doing rounds on social media."

Actor Aasif Khan is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20 , where his behaviour inside the house has repeatedly made headlines. He became the first contestant of the season to be called out by Salman Khan after accusing the show of being biased and displaying aggressive behaviour. More recently, Aasif has been in the spotlight for his viral moments with fellow contestant Love Gill, with some viewers questioning his boundaries as a married man. Amid the online chatter, his wife, Zeba, has now come out in his defence.

She added, "You'll see how often he talks about me, our life and our relationship, and you'll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds can ever capture. Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify. Each one inside is playing their own game. Let them. But please don't make the game a judgment of someone's character or marriage."

Aasif's wife further urged the audience, "So, to everyone watching - watch Aasif, watch his journey, see the person for yourself, and support him for who he truly is. A few clips can create a story. They cannot rewrite the truth."

Her statement comes a day after a moment between Aasif and Love went viral on social media. In the clip doing the rounds online, Love was seen hugging Aasif to comfort him after a decision did not go his way. However, what caught viewers' attention was Love seemingly asking Aasif to hug her tightly as well. In another clip, Love was seen sitting on Aasif's legs while he was lying on the bed. In the latest episode, she was also seen resting her head on Aasif's chest while the contestants sat together for the nomination process.