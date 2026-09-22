Aasif Khan's wife Zeba reacts after his viral hug, 'cosy moments' with Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20: 'Bas, bahut hua'
Aasif Khan's moments with Love Gill sparked criticism, prompting his wife to publicly defend him against accusations regarding their marriage.
Actor Aasif Khan is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20, where his behaviour inside the house has repeatedly made headlines. He became the first contestant of the season to be called out by Salman Khan after accusing the show of being biased and displaying aggressive behaviour. More recently, Aasif has been in the spotlight for his viral moments with fellow contestant Love Gill, with some viewers questioning his boundaries as a married man. Amid the online chatter, his wife, Zeba, has now come out in his defence.
Aasif Khan's wife defends him amid his closeness with Love Gill
Aasif's wife took to Instagram to defend the actor amid the chatter surrounding his character and his closeness with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill. She captioned the post, "Bas, bahut hua 🙏🏻" and wrote, "As Aasif's wife, I think it is important to say this once, from my heart and with complete clarity. To everyone out there trying to spin a different narrative about him - I'm talking specifically about the recent conversations surrounding a few moments from the show and the questions being raised about our marriage because of it. Please refer to the 24*7 live feed and not the few clips that are doing rounds on social media."
She added, "You'll see how often he talks about me, our life and our relationship, and you'll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds can ever capture. Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify. Each one inside is playing their own game. Let them. But please don't make the game a judgment of someone's character or marriage."
Aasif's wife further urged the audience, "So, to everyone watching - watch Aasif, watch his journey, see the person for yourself, and support him for who he truly is. A few clips can create a story. They cannot rewrite the truth."
Her statement comes a day after a moment between Aasif and Love went viral on social media. In the clip doing the rounds online, Love was seen hugging Aasif to comfort him after a decision did not go his way. However, what caught viewers' attention was Love seemingly asking Aasif to hug her tightly as well. In another clip, Love was seen sitting on Aasif's legs while he was lying on the bed. In the latest episode, she was also seen resting her head on Aasif's chest while the contestants sat together for the nomination process.
Love's behaviour towards Aasif left several internet users calling the moments "cringe", while some accused her of trying to imitate Shehnaaz Gill. Others questioned Aasif's growing closeness with Love, with some saying they "feel sad for his wife". Several viewers also questioned why Aasif was not setting clearer boundaries with Love despite being a married man.
Recent update in Bigg Boss 20
After Salman Khan exposed Qazi Touqeer's health prank with the housemates during Weekend Ka Vaar, everyone seems to be angry with him. Meanwhile, rapper Yung DSA lost one of his lives in the show after Aman Gandhi traded it for luxury ration. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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