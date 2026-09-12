No trailer for The Paradise: Nani comments on director Srikanth Odela's lack of time management compared to SS Rajamouli
Srikanth Odela and Nani's The Paradise will be released in theatres on September 24. The film's team told the press that there will be no trailer for it.
When Srikanth Odela and Nani’s second film together after Dasara (2023), The Paradise, was announced, fans were hyped to see what else the filmmaker and actor had in store. Instead, they were met with multiple delays for the film’s release. Talking to the press on Friday evening, the team has now also announced that there will be no trailer for The Paradise. Here’s why.
No trailer for The Paradise
After Gulte reported that there would be no trailer release for The Paradise, Nani confirmed the same to the press. He said, “The Paradise will not have a trailer. Someone said that even if we don’t promote from now, the film has enough hype to sustain it. I am not taking the audience for granted, though.” A teaser for the film was released in August.
Explaining why they weren’t releasing a trailer, he said, “There are so many teams working hard now to deliver a quality film. If we give a trailer now, it needs to be stellar. To do that, we will have to set aside post-production for a few days. We had also hoped to release a good trailer, but given the circumstances, we made the decision not to release it.”
Comments on Odela’s time management
At the same event, Nani also spoke about Odela’s lack of time management while making The Paradise. “Srikanth suddenly apologised to me one day. He said he has missed the mark when it comes to time management,” said the actor, adding, “He said, I need to, but I don’t know how to learn it.”
Nani also claimed that Odela wants to learn from SS Rajamouli after finishing the film. “He told me he would like to join as Rajamouli’s assistant director after shooting this film. I felt happy when I heard that. We all have the passion and vision to make films, but we all need to better ourselves somewhere. A lot of us don’t realise that. But Srikanth did and said he wants to work with someone who’s good at it,” said Nani.
About The Paradise
The Paradise is Nani and Srikanth Odela’s reunion after Dasara. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, and Mohan Babu in lead roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.
The Paradise was initially scheduled for release in March, then in August. It was pushed due to production delays. It is now finally scheduled for release on September 24. While The Paradise team confirmed premieres, they have yet to decide on ticket hikes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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