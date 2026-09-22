Khushboo Patani condemns Jamui harassment case, demands strict action: 'Aisa sabak mile ki inki rooh kaanpe'

On Tuesday, Khushboo took to Instagram to share a video expressing her anger over the assault and harassment of minors in Jamui. Condemning the accused, she said, “India is supposed to become a great nation and a Vishwaguru. Is this how it will happen when women have no respect at all? You must have seen the Bihar case, where a young man wearing a gamcha sits there and harasses a young woman and a young man, grabs the girl’s private parts, beats them and engages in hooliganism."

The incident in Bihar’s Jamui district, where a Class 10 girl was allegedly assaulted and groped, has sparked widespread outrage across the country and on social media. Former Indian Army officer and actor Disha Patani ’s sister, Khushboo Patani , has strongly condemned the incident and urged people in Bihar to take the matter personally and question the state of law and order and women’s safety.

She added, "These are the same uneducated and ignorant people who cannot even earn their daily wages. These are the same people who are intoxicated. These are the same ignorant (jaahil) people who do not even know why they were born and have simply become pawns in someone else’s hands. They think they are the ones who will protect this country."

Khushboo questioned why the man objected to boys and girls being together by choice, walking together or simply being friends. She suggested that his objections could stem from his own insecurities and alleged that he may have grown up witnessing violence or mistreatment towards women in his family, which could have led him to view such behaviour as normal.

She further urged the people of Bihar to take the case on their ego and question themselves why, even after so many years, the condition of women's safety is so bad in their state. She added, "And it is not just Bihar; women’s dignity and safety are being violated in other states too. You need to take this personally and ask: if the most IAS and IPS officers come from our state, then why has our law and order system fallen apart? Will we keep blaming only the government? Will we not blame ourselves? People make the government and the government makes the people, right? So shouldn’t we look at ourselves too?"

Khusboo further urged the people to do something commendable and make sure that the man in the gamcha is behind bars and that the rest of his friends are also put behind bars. She concluded, "Inhe Aisa sabak mile ki inki rooh kaampe aur yeh aisi harkat doobara naa karen. Mera sanvidhaan mujhe pura hak deta hai ki main jaise chahun waise rahun. Tujhse poochkar nahi katungi apni zindagi mere bhai. Bachon se mat bhidh. "They should be taught such a lesson that their souls tremble and they never dare to do anything like this again. My Constitution gives me the complete right to live the way I want. I do not need to ask you how I should live my life, my brother. Don’t mess with children).”

Dhurandhar star Ayesha Khan also reacted to the case and wrote on Instagram, "I genuinely feel sick watching what happened in Bihar. Imagine being surrounded, terrified and humiliated while people stand around watching and recording you. Stop calling this morality. Stop hiding harassment behind "culture." This is pathetic and beyond disgusting."

All about the Jamui harassment case The incident took place around 7 pm on September 19, when the two minor friends, a boy and a girl, went to the area after attending coaching classes to take photographs, Jamui SP Bishwajeet Dayal said. A video circulating on social media shows several people surrounding the teenagers at night. The girl is confronted by the group, while the boy appears to be separated from her. A man with his face covered is seen approaching the girl and lifting her while grabbing her. She can be heard screaming and resisting as the situation escalates. The two eventually appear to escape the group.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and Jamui Police has formed an SIT to investigate the viral video. “Swift Action by Jamui Police in Viral Video Case on Social Media: S.I.T. Formed, Three Accused Arrested”, Jamui Police posted.