Disha Patani opens up on working with Kevin Spacey in Hollywood debut, says west focuses heavily on auditions

'The West focuses heavily on auditions'

Disha also spoke about breaking into Hollywood and how representation, accessibility, auditions, and logistics like visas matter a lot. She said, “A lot depends on accessibility. The West focuses heavily on audition templates. You have to audition for things. It depends on how accessible that is for you and who you are signed with. Destiny also plays a role. Sometimes, they just end up seeing your work and offer you projects and auditions. It also depends on the visa and other logistics. It’s all very technical. It is a different country at the end of the day. But you will have to be present. You can’t sit here and crack roles there. You can audition from here, but it is best to go there, stay for a bit and work on it. It is the same with any country.”