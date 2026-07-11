Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film fails to beat Welcome To The Jungle, Total Dhamaal opening hauls

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1:The fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise, led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi, opened to a mixed response from both audiences and critics, and that appears to have reflected in its box office performance. Here's how the film fared on its opening day. Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: A still from Ajay Devgn film.

Dhamaal 4 box office performance According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected ₹13.75 crore on its opening day across 10,669 shows. The numbers are decent and higher than the opening-day collections of some of Ajay Devgn's recent films. However, the film failed to surpass the opening-day haul of the franchise's third instalment, Total Dhamaal, which earned ₹16.5 crore on its first day. It also lagged behind the opening-day collection of the recent comedy film Welcome To The Jungle, which reportedly earned ₹19 crore, including paid previews.

About Dhamaal 4 Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. It is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Total Dhamaal (2019). The film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.

Dhamaal 4 essentially hits the reset button. Once again, the story revolves around a treasure hunt. Earlier, it was "W ke neeche"; this time, it is "M ke neeche". That's the extent of the innovation. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While some viewers have called it a laugh riot, others have criticised its weak writing and the overuse of AI-generated shots. However, the performances of Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Riteish Deshmukh have been widely appreciated.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: "Overall, for a film called Dhamaal, there's little fun to be had. It recycles its story, music and even its brand of comedy, hoping nostalgia will do the heavy lifting. It doesn't. The only thing buried under 'M ke neeche' is whatever made the first Dhamaal work."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ravi Kishan spoke about Dhamaal 4 and its potential to revive Bollywood's comedy genre. He said, "It will be madness. This is the era of comedy films, and I think Dhamaal 4 is going to do extremely well because it's a very well-written film. All of its jokes will land, and even its songs are already doing well. The timing is perfect, and I can see the film becoming a massive hit."