Dhamaal 4 review: The treasure hunt returns, but the laughs never do in this tired sequel starring Ajay Devgn and team

"Yeh toh bhootni ki Burj Khalifa hai", "Tu aadmi nahi pajama hai, voh bhi fata hua", and body shaming parading around as humour. If this is what Dhamaal 4 considers comic gold, the bar has sunk alarmingly low. I laughed a grand total of five times throughout the film. I began counting midway because keeping track of the laughs was far more engaging. Dhamaal 4 review: Ajay Devgn's film fails to match the charm of its predecessors.

The gang of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh is back with the fourth installment of this comedy franchise. The first Dhamaal, despite being inspired from other films, had enough in it to deliver genuinely funny moments and eventually attain cult status. Double Dhamaal was a misfire, while Total Dhamaal banked more on scale than laughs. It still made enough money to convince the makers that another round was worth taking.

What is the plot? Dhamaal 4 simply hits the reset button. Once again, it is a treasure hunt. Earlier, it was "W ke neeche". This time, it is "M ke neeche". That's the extent of the innovation. Writer Paritosh Painter practically photocopies the first film's basic storyline.

The first half is an exhausting exercise in mistaking noise for comedy. New characters keep popping up, subplots are thrown in without purpose. Dhamaal 4 operates on the belief that if enough people shout, fall over, pull faces and hurl insults at one another, laughter is bound to follow. It rarely does. Instead, the barrage of juvenile one-liners becomes so relentless that the few jokes with actual potential are buried under the mayhem.

The second half somehow sinks even lower. The visual effects have received far more attention than the comedy. If only the makers could have CGI-ed a few laughs into this film.