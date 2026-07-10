Rocky Aur Rani actor Anjali Anand says she gets roles for her body type, not talent: ‘Yet to get something which…’

Actor Anjali Anand, best known for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has said that she often finds herself cast in films and shows because of her body type, long before filmmakers realise that she has more to offer in terms of her acting abilities. Anjali Anand in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Anjali Anand on her early roles Anjali, who is currently starring in the comedy Dhamaal 4, told PTI in an interview that most of her acting opportunities came because of the way she looked.

“Every opportunity that I have got has always first cast me for my body, then they have seen that she can do more things (referring to her talent) and then they (makers) have given me a different part. Untag was my first part, and it was given to me because of my body. It was later that I got a better part with Raat Jawan Hai and Dabba Cartel,” she told PTI.

Anjali made her debut with the web series Untag before appearing in the TV show Dhhai Kilo Prem. Her early career saw her being cast in roles that centre on her being overweight, with her character often used for comic relief. This includes, to an extent, her most high-profile role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the film, she portrayed Ranveer Singh's younger sister, Gayatri "Golu" Randhawa.

The actor added that she was yet to receive a film role entirely unrelated to her body, though she was hopeful that things would change in the future. "In case of films, I'm yet to get something which has nothing to do with my body," she said.

Anjali Anand in Dhamaal 4 Anjali now stars in Indra Kumar's Dhamaal 4, in which she is paired opposite Riteish Deshmukh. The actor initially wanted to decline the film because of jokes about her weight. “My first instinct was no. I had to marinate with it, sit with it and see how I can make it better. The feedback that I got was that some people were triggered that I chose to do something like this because I'm always against people who are body-shaming. I was like, if someone is going to do this part, I'm going to do it. I'm not going to give this responsibility to someone else,” she said.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is headlined by Ajay Devgn and also stars Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan, among others. The film released in theatres on Friday, July 10.