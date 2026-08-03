'It's not brutal': Khatron Ke Khiladi maker on safety concerns after Gaurav Khanna's scary injuries go viral | Exclusive

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Gaurav Khanna on Sunday took to social media to show the injuries he sustained during a stunt involving rubber bullets. He also thanked co-contestant Orry for capturing a video of his back injury. He captioned the clip, “I cud still feel this pain watching it on tv. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys... still hav these marks.”

Amid concerns over the safety protocol in stunt-based reality television series Khatron Ke Khiladi, its maker on Monday clarified that the show is totally safe for the contestants involved, with international-level procedures followed to the absolute maximum.

Show ‘not brutal’ In an interview with hindustantimes.com, Deepak Dhar, the CEO of Banijay - production house which globally owns the rights to the original American format of show Fear Factor, said the show is “not brutal at all” and is internationally shot, while following all safety procedures.

“It's, not at all brutal. Well, there is an element of fear. It's called fear factor for a reason… but this is a show that is in its 15th or the 16th season now. We don't do this in India. We do this in an international location where all the checks and balances and safety procedures and protocols are followed to the absolute maximum,” Dhar said in a telephonic interview with hindustantimes.com.

Gaurav Khanna's scary injuries Gaurav Khanna's Instagram story, containing distressing visuals of his rubber bullet injuries, sparked reactions on social media, with users describing it as visibly painful.

“Honestly this looks very painful , literally all the 4 contestants who performed this are bleeding… KKK15 is next level this season , and Gaurav performed another stunt right after this and absolutely killed it in that stunt .Gaurav also had a injury in his back , shoulder and elbow and surprisingly he has done great on the show so far… Performed 3 stunts in week 1, he also won the best stunt of this week . He can perform physical task,” read a post by a user on Reddit.

Another user commented under the post, “…this is too much… Are these KKK makers crazy? Letting tv actors go through this when they know their face is their USP”.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1 on Colors TV and is available to stream on JioHotstar. New episodes of KKK 15 will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.