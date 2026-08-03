'It's not brutal': Khatron Ke Khiladi maker on safety concerns after Gaurav Khanna's scary injuries go viral | Exclusive
Banijay CEO Deepak Dhar said Khatron Ke Khiladi is safe, emphasising that international safety protocols are followed during filming of the show.
Amid concerns over the safety protocol in stunt-based reality television series Khatron Ke Khiladi, its maker on Monday clarified that the show is totally safe for the contestants involved, with international-level procedures followed to the absolute maximum.
The clarification comes amid a video of actor Gaurav Khanna's scary-looking back injuries going viral.
Gaurav Khanna on Sunday took to social media to show the injuries he sustained during a stunt involving rubber bullets. He also thanked co-contestant Orry for capturing a video of his back injury. He captioned the clip, “I cud still feel this pain watching it on tv. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys... still hav these marks.”
(Viewer warning: The image contains visuals that may be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised)
Show ‘not brutal’
In an interview with hindustantimes.com, Deepak Dhar, the CEO of Banijay - production house which globally owns the rights to the original American format of show Fear Factor, said the show is “not brutal at all” and is internationally shot, while following all safety procedures.
“It's, not at all brutal. Well, there is an element of fear. It's called fear factor for a reason… but this is a show that is in its 15th or the 16th season now. We don't do this in India. We do this in an international location where all the checks and balances and safety procedures and protocols are followed to the absolute maximum,” Dhar said in a telephonic interview with hindustantimes.com.
Gaurav Khanna's scary injuries
Gaurav Khanna's Instagram story, containing distressing visuals of his rubber bullet injuries, sparked reactions on social media, with users describing it as visibly painful.
“Honestly this looks very painful , literally all the 4 contestants who performed this are bleeding… KKK15 is next level this season , and Gaurav performed another stunt right after this and absolutely killed it in that stunt .Gaurav also had a injury in his back , shoulder and elbow and surprisingly he has done great on the show so far… Performed 3 stunts in week 1, he also won the best stunt of this week . He can perform physical task,” read a post by a user on Reddit.
Another user commented under the post, “…this is too much… Are these KKK makers crazy? Letting tv actors go through this when they know their face is their USP”.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1 on Colors TV and is available to stream on JioHotstar. New episodes of KKK 15 will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNayanika Sengupta
Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment.Read More
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