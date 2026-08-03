Sohail Khan took all the blame for divorce with Seema Sajdeh, feels Salman Khan: 'I know how much he's trying'

Now, Sohail's brother, star Salman Khan , entered the show to show support. In the latest promo, Salman got candid as he spoke to Sohail, offering him words of encouragement while also commenting on his bond with ex-wife Seema. “Are you still listening to Seema? My noble brother took all the blame on himself. But I know as a brother, how much he's trying. I know that emotionally, he's just taking it, taking it in," he told Sohail.

Actor Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh parted ways in 2022, ending a marriage that spanned over two decades. However, they continue to share a cordial relationship and co-parent their sons. Sohail, who is currently participating in the reality show Alliance, was in for a surprise when Seema, a wild-card contestant, entered the show a few weeks ago. They tried to talk about their relationship, even as Seema was eliminated a few days ago.

Sohail's comments on divorce Earlier, when Seema had entered the show, Sohail took everyone by surprise by his comments about their strained relationship. He said, “I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years, and let me admit on national television: agar koi bhi galti hui hogi humare beech mein, I take the responsibility (If there were any mistakes between us, I take responsibility for them)."

Opening up about their separation, Sohail had also said, "At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn't going well), so I wasn't in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved."

He added, "She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it."

Seema even revealed that their younger son, Yohan, is supporting her on the show, while their elder son, Nirvaan, wants Sohail to win the competition.