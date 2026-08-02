Seema Sajdeh says she and Sohail Khan are 'better friends than couple' after Alliance reunion: ‘Done with toxic phase’

The Alliance brought together Bollywood actor Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh on screen once again. While many on the internet expected the former couple to have confrontations on the reality show, they ended up surprising viewers with their camaraderie and mutual respect. Throughout the season, Seema emerged as one of Sohail's biggest support systems before her recent eviction. Sohail Khan got emotional after Seema Sajdeh's eviction from Alliance.

'We're better friends than we ever were as a couple' In a recent interaction, Seema spoke about supporting Sohail on the show and admitted that they have become better friends after their divorce. She told The Times of India, “At the end of the day, we are parents to two beautiful boys. We've been divorced for four years now. We've gone through our motions and we're a great team when it comes to the boys. We're better friends than we ever were as a couple.”

'Have been through toxic, bad phase' During the show, Sohail had shared how Seema's stint inside the Alliance house helped the two reconnect. Speaking about how their equation has evolved after living together in the house, Seema said, “Sohail is an emotional person. I think being in captivity made him even more emotional. But no. Like I said, we're a unit when it comes to our children and we're co-parenting them beautifully. We're great friends today. Every divorce has its stages of anger and lashing out. We've been through all of that, the toxic phase and the bad phase. It's all done and dusted now because we both have to think about our two children, who never asked for any of this. I think we are better allies as friends than we ever were as a couple.”

Seema also reflected on her experience of being on the show and admitted that she was surprised by how competitive the contestants could get. She shared that a major part of the game isn't just about winning tasks, but also about building genuine connections and forming emotional alliances with fellow contestants.