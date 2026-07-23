Sohail Khan admits using keyboard for first time on Alliance; internet calls him privileged: ‘Has Salman Khan used one?’

During the task, Sohail had to find figurines of different animals. While he completed the challenge successfully, what he found most difficult was using a computer keyboard. Opening up about it on the show, he said, "The most difficult task wasn't finding the figurines but using the keyboard. Paseene mere wahin chhoot gaye when the kyboard came in frot of me. Isse pehle maine kabhi keypad ko touch nahi kiya tha. I want to tell the viewers maine pehli baar apni zindagi mein keyboard use kiya hai Alliance mein.This show is teaching me new things everyday."

Fans are enjoying watching Sohail Khan on The Alliance , where they are getting to see a side of the actor they haven't seen before. Making his reality show debut, Sohail has also been discovering new experiences. During a recent task, he revealed that he had used a computer keyboard for the first time, a candid confession that quickly became a talking point on the internet.

'He is so privileged' Fans had hilarious reactions to Sohail's struggle with the keyboard. One fan wrote, "It shows they truly spend a lot of time at their farmhouse." Another commented, "He is so privileged that he has never had to use a keyboard in his life.. imagine that.. now I want to know whether Salman or Arbaaz have ever used one???" A third user wrote, "The struggle was real, but it made for great entertainment. 😂."

Sohail Khan on The Alliance Sohail has been making headlines ever since he reunited with his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, on the reality show. Recently, he admitted that participating in the show together has brought the two of them closer. Sohail and Seema were married for 24 years before getting divorced in 2022.

While speaking to Zaid Darbar on the show, Sohail said, "Honestly speaking, main Seema ke itne kareeb kabhi aaya hi nahi hoon itne saalon mein, jo iss ghar ne mujhe Seema ke kareeb laaya hai. Hum batcheet kar rahe hain. Bahar humari ek dusri zindagi thi (Honestly speaking, I had never come this close to Seema in all these years the way this house has brought us closer. We've been talking to each other. Outside, we were both living our own separate lives). The children are living with me, and they go and meet Seema. I wasn't really in touch with her before. But after coming into this house, we've at least become civil with each other. We talk here, we meet regularly. I care about her, she cares about me, and that's really lovely."