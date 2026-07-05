Salman Khan cheers for brother Sohail Khan as he enters The Alliance as wild card contestant

Apart from being one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, Salman Khan is also among television's biggest hosts. The actor has now taken to Instagram to cheer for his brother Sohail Khan, who entered Prime Video's reality show The Alliance as a wild card contestant. Salman Khan cheers for Sohail Khan.

Salman cheers for Sohail Salman shared the promo of Sohail's entry into the reality show on his Instagram Story. Sharing the clip, Salman wrote, "Best wishes, brother." Apart from Sohail, Nigerian content creator Agu Stanley has also joined The Alliance as a wild card contestant.

Not just Salman, their sister Arpita Khan also took to social media to cheer for Sohail. She wrote, “Always took it for granted your one call away and then got lazy to make that calling only to realise I want to talk to you about so many things and for the past few days I haven't been able to call you miss you so much. Can't wait to watch you on the show. Shine on bhai we love you.”