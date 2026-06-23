Riteish Deshmukh loses his cool after being asked if he would 'Lock Upp' friends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

Actor Riteish Deshmukh was visibly irked during the launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa when he was asked whether he would invite Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to the reality show, a question referencing the actors' past legal controversies. Clearly unimpressed by the remark, Riteish didn't let it slide and fired back with a sharp response. Riteish Deshmukh shares a close bond with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Riteish Deshmukh gets angry On Monday, Riteish Deshmukh along with Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India, attended the launch of the show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai.

At the event, Riteish was asked if he would like to have Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt as contestants on the reality show. The question was a reference to the actors' past legal troubles, with the interviewer suggesting they had enough experience of being in a "lock up”.

The media personnel asked, “Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are your closest friends. Both have a lot of experience of lock up. So, would you like to get them in Netflix’s Lock Upp? And how would you punish them?”

The remark did not go down well with Riteish, who appeared visibly upset by the question. He said, “Sabse pehle mujhe nahin lagta hai ki aapke sawal ka jawab deke main usko koi dignity dena chahunga (First of all, I don't think I'd like to dignify your question by answering it).”

When he was quizzed again about whether he would like to invite them, the actor clarified that he has no involvement in selecting the contestants for the reality show.

According to the actor, his responsibility as a host is to interact with the participants and guide the proceedings. He said, “I’ll not bring them as my duty is to host. And as a host, I don’t know about the inmates that would appear on the show. Jo bhi guests aate hai Lock Upp mein, unse hum baat karte hai 9"We speak to every guest who comes on Lock Upp).”

In the past, Salman was sentenced to five years’ jail term on Friday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case from a Jodhpur court. Meanwhile, Sanjay served a five-year sentence at Yerwada jail after he was convicted under the Arms Act for possession of illegal weapons linked to the 1993 bombings.

More about Lock Upp The second season is titled Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa. Earlier, the first season of the reality show was hosted by Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut, but in the second season, she has been replaced by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

This season will see 14 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail. Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight.

On Monday, the makers of the reality show unveiled three contestants during a press conference held in Mumbai. Actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the first contestant of the show, following which Shivangi Joshi and Pamala Serena were also unveiled as the newest inmates of Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa. When it launched in 2022, the show premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player. But the brand-new season sees a collaboration between Netflix and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd, as the reality show is set to premiere on the streaming platform from June 27.