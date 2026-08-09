Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani, calls Toxic ‘one of her bests’: ‘Can’t wait’
Kiara Advani's husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra hailed her role in Toxic, claiming it will redefine her career.
The trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic has created a lot of noise on the internet ever since its release on Saturday. Apart from Yash, the film stars A-list female leads like Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi, but Kiara Advani's presence in the trailer dominated the conversation as fans lauded her performance. Not just fans, her husband Sidharth Malhotra also praised her performance in the trailer.
Sidharth cheers for Kiara
Sidharth took to Instagram to cheer for Kiara after the trailer went viral on social media. Sidharth admitted in the post that Toxic will turn out to be a game changer for Kiara's career. He shared the trailer on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "The effort, the grind, the passion_it's all going to show on the big screen. Going to be one of your bests Ki!! Can't wait to see the magic @geetu_mohandas @thenameisyash, you and the entire team has created. Best wishes team #Toxic. Looking forward to 26th Aug."
Kiara on Toxic
At the trailer launch, Kiara also admitted that her career will be defined by 'before and after Toxic'. She said at the event, "I truly believe Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed that I was capable of this much before I knew that fearless leap I was ready to take as an actor. Today when I watch every little of our film, I just wanna say thank you. Thank you Geetu and Thank you for giving me a part that I know will be very special for me as an actor in my journey. I think there will be Kiara before Toxic and a Kiara after Toxic. What we've tasted is now going to make us want so much more, and we're just going to be so much greedier with every film we step into."
Toxic is seen as Kiara Advani's return to the big screen following her maternity break. She welcomed her daughter, Saraayah, with Sidharth in 2025.
All about Toxic
Toxic is a pan-India action thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film was shot simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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