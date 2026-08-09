Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani, calls Toxic ‘one of her bests’: ‘Can’t wait’

Kiara on Toxic

At the trailer launch, Kiara also admitted that her career will be defined by 'before and after Toxic'. She said at the event, "I truly believe Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed that I was capable of this much before I knew that fearless leap I was ready to take as an actor. Today when I watch every little of our film, I just wanna say thank you. Thank you Geetu and Thank you for giving me a part that I know will be very special for me as an actor in my journey. I think there will be Kiara before Toxic and a Kiara after Toxic. What we've tasted is now going to make us want so much more, and we're just going to be so much greedier with every film we step into."