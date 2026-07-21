Sohail Khan feels lovely being close to ex-wife Seema Sajdeh after years in Alliance: 'Want to spend more time with her’

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan and his ex-wife, reality show star Seema Sajdeh, reunited on Kunal Kemmu's show, Alliance. The two entered as wildcards, and Sohail was elated to see her. In the recent episode, Sohail revealed that he hasn't been this close to Seema in years and shared that he wants to spend more time with her. Sohail Khan talks about wanting to spend more time with Seema Sajdeh.

Sohail Khan talks about Alliance bringing him closer to Seema Sajdeh While talking to Zaid Darbar, Sohail said, "Honestly speaking, main Seema ke itne kareeb kabhi aaya hi nahi hoon itne saalon mein, jo iss ghar ne mujhe Seema ke kareeb laaya hai. Hum batcheet kar rahe hain. Bahar humari ek dusri zindagi thi (Honestly speaking, I had never come this close to Seema in all these years the way this house has brought us closer. We've been talking to each other. Outside, we were both living our own separate lives). The children are living with me, and they go and meet Seema. I wasn't really in touch with her before. But after coming into this house, we've at least become civil with each other. We talk here, we meet regularly. I care about her, she cares about me, and that's really lovely."

He added, "I don't know yeh experience kab vapas aayega (I don't know when I'll get to experience this again). I seriously thank the Alliance house because if I had been told beforehand, both of us might have been hesitant, thinking, 'Can Sohail and I be in the same room? Will we be comfortable?' But the only fear I had was that, God forbid, someone said something to Seema. Main uske saath aur waqt guzarna chahta hoon (I want to spend more time with her). I want to protect her like a loved one."

In the same episode, Sohail also recalled that he first met Seema at a wedding in Delhi. Although they lost touch after her family objected to their relationship, they reconnected when Seema told him she felt suffocated in her engagement. Sohail said Seema then stayed at her cousins Chikki and Chunky Panday's house, after which he informed her family of her whereabouts. He revealed that Seema's father initially asked if he was willing to marry her according to Hindu rituals. After Sohail discussed it with his father, the two families met, and the couple got married within a week.

The two separated in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. They have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, and continue to co-parent them.