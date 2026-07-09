Sohail Khan takes responsibility for divorce after seeing ex-wife Seema Sajdeh on Alliance: ‘Agar koi bhi galti hui’

Acknowledging her with a smile on his face, Sohail said, “Lovely. I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years, and let me admit on national television: agar koi bhi galti hui hogi humare beech mein, I take the responsibility (If there were any mistakes between us, I take responsibility for them)."

In the latest promo from the show, when host Kunal Kemmu asked Sohail Khan to share his thoughts on seeing his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in the house, he said it felt “lovely” and reflected on the 25 years they had spent together.

Actor Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh parted ways in 2022, ending a marriage that spanned over two decades. However, they continue to share a cordial relationship and co-parent their sons. Sohail, who is currently participating in the reality show Alliance , was surprised after seeing Seema enter the show as a wild-card contestant.

Talking about entering the show, Seema had earlier said in a statement, "I believe the best experiences are the ones that push you beyond your comfort zone, and Alliance felt exactly like that. This isn't just a game of tasks or survival; it's a game of people, instincts, and relationships, and I think that's what makes it so exciting."

Seema added, "I've always been someone who's up for a challenge, so this felt like the perfect opportunity to surprise even myself. I'm looking forward to walking into the headquarters, meeting people from completely different backgrounds, building new alliances, and seeing where the journey takes me. I know there'll be twists, tough decisions, and moments that test you, but I'm ready to embrace it all, trust my instincts, and play the game my way."

About Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan's marriage The two tied the knot in 1998 and have two sons together, Nirvaan and Yohan. In 2022, Seema and Sohail officially divorced after 24 years of marriage. Despite their separation, both have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their children.

In the latest season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema revealed that she has moved on and rekindled her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Vikram Ahuja. In one of the episodes, Seema was seen having a conversation with her son Nirvaan about her decision to move on. She asked, "Everyone is talking about me moving out because I have moved on in my life. Do you hold a grudge against me for moving on in my life?" To which Nirvaan assured her that he was happy for her.

Alliance is streaming on Prime Video.