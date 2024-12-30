Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Shalini Passi shares ‘bizarre thing’ she read about herself

‘Bizarre thing' about Shalini Passi

Shalini said, “Some odd, bizarre things I read about myself include claims that I’ve had a hair transplant. And yeah, that was very funny because everybody in my family and my friends know that I’ve had long hair for the longest time. I’ve shaved my hair in Tirupati four times, and it always grows back. The texture of my hair is the same as it has always been like that, it is not what people claim it to be. I’m just blessed to have good hair."

Shalini speaks about her personal life

Sanjay also spoke about her life, "My pictures already existed on social media, people just went further and searched them. I feel that a lot of people think it’s an invasion of privacy, but I feel that I’m getting so much love, and I have nothing to hide. If they want to know my age, how many children I have, I think it’s fair enough. I feel that I got onto this platform so that I could be a voice for the people, especially for north India. But I came out as somebody who people were able to relate to."

About Shalini and Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Shalini became famous after the success of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The show gave the audience a sneak peek into her personal and professional life. With her larger-than-life personality and vivid sartorial sense, she captured the audience's attention like no one else on the show.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, a reality television series, released on October 18. Apart from Shalini, it also starred Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.