Shalini Passi wants to take Mira Rajput and Dimple Kapadia to Bigg Boss 18 house: 'I would gel with her'

Shalini Passi, of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives-fame, was recently a part of reality show Bigg Boss 18. Now, speaking with Indian Express, she talked about the contestants and what she wanted to change inside the house. Shalini also shared who she would like to take with her to the Bigg Boss house. She was part of the latest episode as a guest. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Shalini Passi talks about going to the reality show with ‘friend’ Mac tonight) Shalini Passi spoke about Mira Rajput and Dimple Kapadia.

Shalini talks about Bigg Boss 18, contestants

Talking about the contestants, Shalini shared that they "were very happy because I brought them positive vibes, and it was the best day they had." She added that when they get nominated, “the powerful ones get ticked off.”

Shalini opened up about what she would like to change inside the house, “The carpet reminded me of Delhi airport. It was very nostalgic. The Trojan horse was very cute, and the pool was amazing.”

Shalini wants to take Mira Rajput, Dimple Kapadia inside BB house

Shalini responded when asked who she would like to take with her on the show from Bollywood. She said, “I would choose Mira Rajput. She is lovely. I met her recently. She has launched her skincare line. I would gel with her. I would also take Dimple Kapadia ji so that I can know all her hair secrets.”

In a promo shared on the social media platforms of Colors TV, Shalini was recently seen inside the house. Other contestants, especially Vivian Dsena, welcomed her. They all presented her with a bouquet when she entered the house. Shalini was dressed in a red mermaid gown, paired with matching pieces of jewellery and flaunted her signature ponytail. In the promo, contestant Rajat Dalal asked Shalini the secret to her beauty and she replied, "I try not to take stress."

About Bigg Boss 18

The current line-up of contestants in the show also includes Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Eisha Singh, Shutika Arjun, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Tajinder Bagga, Yamini Malhotra, and Kashish Kapoor.

About Shalini

Earlier this year, Delhi-based art connoisseur Shalini became famous after the success of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. It gave the audience a sneak peek into her personal and professional life. With her larger-than-life personality and vivid sartorial sense, she captured the audience's attention like no one else on the show.