Tom Holland's Spider-Man Brand New Day beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar openings in India

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in theatres in India on July 30. The film’s opening here shocked many, as it surpassed not just the India collections of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) favourite Avengers: Endgame, but also those of Hindi films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. It has become the biggest Hollywood opener of all time in the country. (Also Read: Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 1: Tom Holland film's opening beats Endgame, The Odyssey in India) Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Holland and Ranveer Singh in Pathaan, Spider-Man Brand New Day and Dhurandhar.

Tom Holland competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh on their turf The opening of Brand New Day in India has charted history by bringing in ₹60.60 crore net. This is the highest opening any Hollywood film has seen in India, regardless of whether it is part of the MCU. In 2019, Avengers: Endgame made history by collecting ₹53.60 crore net here. The Marvel films that hit screens after that failed to recreate the magic until Brand New Day, which has now dethroned it. With the weekend approaching, collections are expected to increase.

Interestingly, this means that Tom has also competed with stars such as Shah Rukh and Ranveer on their own turf. One of the former’s highest grossers, Pathaan, brought in ₹57 crore net on its opening day. The same holds true for the latter’s Dhurandhar, which collected ₹28 crore net. But fans needn’t worry as the duo hasn’t been dethroned yet, as Shah Rukh’s Jawan collected ₹75 crore on day 1, while Ranveer’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, brought in a whopping ₹102.55 crore net.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise had collected ₹45.45 crore, which was also beat by Brand New Day.