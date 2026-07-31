Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 1: Tom Holland film's opening beats Endgame, The Odyssey in India

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 1: The second film in the sixth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Spider-Man: Brand New Day, was released in theatres on July 30. The film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in lead roles saw a stellar opening day in India, surpassing the opening day in India of Tom’s recent release, The Odyssey and Avengers: Endgame. Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 1: Tom Holland and Zendaya star in the MCU film. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Spider-Man 4 collected ₹60.60 crore net and ₹74.46 crore gross in India on its opening day. It saw a 72.3% occupancy from 17,250 shows on Thursday. The film collected ₹32.25 crore net in English and ₹22 crore in Hindi. Its Telugu version brought in ₹3.25 crore, while the Tamil film collected ₹3 crore net. The Kannada and Malayalam versions brought in ₹3 lakh and ₹7 lakh, respectively.

Spider-Man 4 has beaten the opening of Tom’s recent release, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, in India. The Greek legend-based film had collected ₹17.40 crore net in India when it was released on July 17. Interestingly, the The Odyssey also had ‘A’ rating. The MCU film has also beaten the lifetime India collection of the first film on phase six, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. When it was released in India in July last year, it made ₹38.32 crore in net box office here over its lifetime. Thunderbolts*, from the previous phase released in May, collected ₹23.92 crore net in India.

Deadpool & Wolverine registered a lifetime net collection of ₹136.15 crore in India and had an opening-day collection of ₹21 crore. Avengers: Endgame, one of the most popular films in the franchise, opened with ₹53.60 crore in India and brought in ₹373.05 crore net in its lifetime. It remains to be seen if Spider-Man 4 surpasses that. With the weekend approaching, the MCU film is also expected to see a surge in collections.