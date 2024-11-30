Deadpool & Wolverine original script reveals the one joke that didn't make it. Hint: It's on Micky Mouse

Is there anyone that Ryan Reynolds' character spared from his merciless humour in Shawn Levy's blockbuster buddy Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine? A Variety report claims there's one sensitive area that the makers were asked to change by its studio, Walt Disney. (Also Read: Will Ryan Reynolds host 2025 Oscars with Hugh Jackman? Deadpool star breaks silence) Deadpool & Wolverine's original script reveals the one joke that did not make it

What's the joke that didn't make it?

Disney's FYC online portal released the original official script of the movie. Eagle-eyed readers would notice the one joke that was changed from the script of the film. When Ryan's Deadpool discovers that Magento is dead, he says in the script, "F**K! What, we can’t even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse cock in my throat.”

However, that line never made it to the movie. Before the release, during the promotions, Ryan also admitted that while Marvel was cool with all the jokes his character cracks on the studio, there was only one joke that they were asked to alter. Shawn Levy confirmed the same, and claimed that he and Ryan have decided to take that joke to their grave. Now that the joke is out, Shawn's explanation about the change makes all the more sense.

“I will say that it was replaced with an equally dirty line of dialogue about Pinocchio shoving his face up Deadpool’s ass and starting to lie like crazy. I was like, ‘Ryan, that’s your replacement line in response to, ‘Can we clean it up?’ That’s Ryan Reynolds for you, audacious to the very edge,” the filmmaker had told Entertainment Weekly.

About Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine features a stellar cast, that includes returning favourites such as Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al. New faces joining the franchise include Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox, and Channing Tatum stepping into the shoes of the long-awaited superhero Gambit.

Deadpool & Wolverine also beat Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, earning $1.34 billion at the global box office.