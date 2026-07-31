Suri Noelle Cruise, the 20-year-old daughter of Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is back in the spotlight after reports revealed that she had legally dropped her father Tom Cruise’s surname and adopted Noelle, her mother’s middle name, as her last name. Katie Holmes backs daughter Suri’s decision to legally remove Cruise from her name

Following the development, Katie Holmes has reportedly reacted to her daughter’s decision. According to a report by Page Six, Holmes supports Suri’s choice to remove the Cruise surname.

A source quoted by the publication said, “Katie wasn’t surprised by Suri’s decision to legally drop Cruise from her last name because that’s just who Suri is.”

The source added, “She’s always been incredibly independent and confident in making her own choice. This also wasn’t something that happened overnight. It was a decision that evolved over time, and Katie respected Suri’s process every step of the way. This wasn’t something Katie pushed or encouraged.”

Emphasising that the decision was entirely Suri’s, the source further said, “It was entirely Suri’s decision. Katie has spent years raising Suri to think for herself and become her own person, and she’s incredibly proud of the confident, independent young woman she’s become.”

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes married in November 2006 and welcomed Suri in April the same year. Holmes filed for divorce in New York on June 28, 2012, ending their five-and-a-half-year marriage.

On the work front, Katie Holmes is set to return with Happy Hour 2. Tom Cruise, meanwhile, will next be seen in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s upcoming film, which is currently in production.