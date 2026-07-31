A world cup without Spain, France, England? How Uefa revolt could sink the $20 billion-Fifa plan that Infantino wants

Uefa and its 55 member associations voted unanimously on Thursday to boycott every Fifa tournament if the world governing body goes ahead with a plan to sell a stake in the world cup and its other competitions to private investors – a decision that threatens to sink the proposal and trigger another crisis for Fifa president Gianni Infantino. Uefa has said it will boycott Fifa tournaments if Infantino goes ahead with the investment plan/ (Reuters/illustration)

The vote, taken after an emergency online meeting, came after a cascade of responses to the proposal unveiled on Tuesday that would spin off Fifa's commercial and tournament operations into a $20-billion subsidiary called Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE).

Hours later, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) and its 41 members also rejected the plan, though they stopped short of threatening a boycott. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) issued a stinging letter, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has told its executive committee to review the proposal next week.

"No Uefa national teams will participate in any Fifa competition for so long as these proposals remain alive," Uefa said, adding that the World Cup "cannot be treated as an investment product... The world cup is not for sale".

Also read: Fifa drops the hammer on Argentina after World Cup final brawl and Falklands row

What a European walkout would cost Fifa A Uefa boycott would hollow out the sporting and commercial value of virtually every tournament Fifa organises. Six of the top 10 ranked teams in men's and women's football are from Europe, and six of the eight quarter-finalists at the 2026 World Cup came from Uefa nations. Reigning men's world champions Spain, along with France and England, are all Uefa members. Spain and Portugal are also co-hosts, with Morocco, of the 2030 men's World Cup.

The next Fifa event is only weeks away — the women's under-20 world cup, which begins in Poland on September 5.

Adding to it, four British federations are Fifa's only bidder to stage the 2035 women's World Cup, and a decision is due on November 23.

The 2027 senior women's world cup in Brazil would also lose most of its marquee sides if European teams stay away.

Uefa's own club competitions, led by the Champions League, brought in €4.4 billion ($5 billion) in the 2024-25 season, Reuters reported — a measure of how central Europe is to the game's economics.

Roger Bennett, chief executive and founder of the Men in Blazers Media Network, told Reuters that Fifa appeared to have "miscalculated and been blindsided by the leverage that Uefa has in the 55 nations". He said the miscalculation was "an astonishing thing to witness".