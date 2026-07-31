Aayush Sharma: I don’t want to waste the prime of my career; I’d rather be hustling on sets

After a year-long hiatus following a surgery, actor Aayush Sharma is busy with back to back shoot. From joining the cast of Ragini-3 to wrapping Varanasi based project with Tigmanshu Dhulia. Aayush Sharma

Following surgery, the actor spent his time at home, “I have enjoyed a lot of me time as for one year I was sitting at home recovering after surgery. What I want today is just a packed calendar; being on a set doing some or some work is far better than sitting home doing nothing, just thinking,” he says.

Back in action, the actor wrapped off an untitled project in Varanasi, before heading for London to join the shoot of Ragini-3. He is quick to clarify that this installment is a departure from its predecessors. “It’s a story that is a breath of fresh air, very different from its prequels. And it’s not an overdo of its earlier ones, it’s a step away. And yes most importantly, mein nahin dara hoon ho kisi ko Ragini-3 mein, mera koi lena-dena nahin hain darrane se iis part mein”

On joining the Ragini team, I felt that it’s good to join a young team. It’s my first time working with these makers, so it’s a great opportunity for me. I can’t wait for it to be out; it will be released either at the end of this year or early next year.”

The project also have him screen with Tamannaah,. “I am up against a very talented actor like Tamannaah; there, I have to up my moves and craft. Dua kar raha hoon ki mere dance steps match ho jayen (laughs). I am too looking forward to some firecrackers on screen.”

With a touch of regret, he adds, “In seven years I just did three films and that’s nowhere near a good score. I don't to waste the prime of my career, I’d rather be hustling on sets. More of my work should be out there."

While industry peers and audiences weigh in on his work, Sharma finds his most honest feedback coming from his own home. His children, son Ahil and his daughter Ayat, keep him grounded with their unfiltered observations. “My kids are the best counsellors and critics; they tell me kya chal raha on screen around the world, from Anime to music. Arpita is not that much interested in my work, but many of my songs are on my phone and my daughter will listen and watch them. She was the one who pointed out, ‘Why you take out your shirt always?’”