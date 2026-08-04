'We waited, worked and grew': Bengaluru founder explains why startup delayed menstrual leave

A Bengaluru startup founder has revealed why he initially rejected the idea of introducing menstrual leave, despite most of his team being women. His candid LinkedIn post has since started a conversation about workplace policies and what it takes for young companies to support them. The LinkedIn post has prompted a debate on menstrual leave policies. (Representative Image)

Founder explains why he initially said no The post was shared on LinkedIn by Peeyush Sharma, who wrote, "I said 'no' to a menstrual leave policy even though 80% of our team are women."

He recalled that three years ago, he, Jatin and Radhika had just started building House of Creators while living in Goa. He noticed that Radhika would lose one or two days of productivity every month because of severe menstrual pain, while Jatin would take time off whenever he had a fever.

"If someone has a fever, we call it sickness and provide sick leave. But women dealing with severe menstrual pain often don't get that same understanding. The policy was different. The biology is the same," he wrote.

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After discussing the idea for two hours, the founders decided against introducing menstrual leave because they believed the young company could not support the additional operational cost.

Three years later, after more women in the company raised the issue and a team member formally proposed the policy, the startup introduced four days of menstrual leave a year, with one leave available every quarter.

Explaining why he had never spoken publicly about the policy before, Sharma wrote, "I'm not proud of saying yes because we know four leaves in a year, one per quarter, are not enough."

He added that feedback from employees helped him see the policy differently. One employee with PCOS wrote, "When I see four days a year, it feels a bit crazy. But I like the intent behind the initiative." Another employee said, "Women empowerment is not just about DEI ratios and equal pay. It's about how much we care for people. And HoC did it."

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Peeyush Sharma; this report will be updated when he responds.)