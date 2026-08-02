Woman says one week of WFH made her question her 9-to-5: ‘The hype is real’

A woman’s experience of working from home for an entire week has sparked a conversation online about how remote work can improve productivity, energy levels and work-life balance. A woman said working from home gave her time to exercise, read and enjoy peaceful evenings. (Instagram/itssneha.irl)

(Also read: 'Nobody takes my work seriously': Woman explains why she prefers office over WFH)

Sneha, who shared the video on Instagram, said she finally understood why so many employees strongly advocate for work-from-home arrangements after experiencing the benefits herself during a week-long training programme.

‘I suddenly had time’ Recalling the experience, Sneha said, “I finally understood why people fight for work from home. So last week I had a training and I got to work from home the entire week. And honestly, I wasn't prepared for what happened.”

She explained that eliminating the daily office commute gave her enough time to focus on activities that often become difficult to manage alongside a regular work schedule.

“I suddenly had time. Time for my morning walk, time to go to the gym, time to read, time to actually enjoy my evenings with a cup of tea. I felt like I had unlocked some secret version of adult life,” she added.

The text overlaid on the video read, “The WFH hype is real”, while the accompanying caption said, “POV: you get one week of WFH and start questioning everything about your 9-5.”

More productive and energetic Sneha said working remotely did not reduce her efficiency. Instead, she felt more productive, happier and significantly less exhausted by the end of the week.

“By the end of the week, I wasn't less productive, I was more productive. I was happier. I had more energy. And I wasn't constantly racing against the clock,” she said.

(Also read: 'No Wi-Fi, leaking roof': Ex-Amazon techie recalls humble 2021 WFH setup)

She added, “Now I'm officially jealous of everyone who gets to work remotely. And does anyone else feel like they become a whole different person when they work from home, like peak productivity? Or is it just me?”

Watch the clip here: