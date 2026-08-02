India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule for August 2: Judokas look to give one final push, check full list of timings
CWG 2026, India schedule, August 2: Here's the full list of events and timings for the final day of the Commonwealth Games.
The curtain finally comes down on the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday, with India's final medal hopes resting on judo and track cycling as the nation looks to conclude a successful campaign on a positive note. The Indian athletes will make their last appearances of the Games at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, where Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Lisha Das are set to represent the country in their respective cycling events. The quartet will aim to deliver strong performances as India signs off from the competition.
Attention will also be focused on the judo arena, where Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghanghas will take to the mat with hopes of adding more medals to India's tally. The trio will look to build on the encouraging performances by the country's judokas throughout the Games.
Also Read: Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin ace, wins silver at Commonwealth Games 2026; Yash Vir Singh takes home bronze
India have enjoyed an impressive campaign across multiple disciplines in Glasgow, with athletes producing several memorable performances and podium finishes. The boxing contingent made the entire country proud on Saturday, winning seven golds and three silver. With this performance, India also jumped to the fourth spot in the overall medal standings, only behind Australia, England and Canada.
As the Commonwealth Games reach their conclusion, the final day's action offers one last opportunity for the Indian contingent to enhance its medal count and cap off the tournament on a high.
Here's India's full schedule for August 2, Sunday:
Cycling and para-cycling
Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men's 40km Points Race First Round - 2:09 PM
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event) - 3:51 PM
Lisha Das in Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event) - 8:40 PM
Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men's 40km Points Race Final (Medal Event, if they qualify) - 9:09 PM
Judo
Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) in Women's -78kg Elimination Round of 16 - 2:30 PM
Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) in Men's -100kg Elimination Round of 16 - 2:40 PM
Yash Ghanghas in Men's +100kg Elimination Round of 16 - 3 PM
If India's judokas win, they will advance to further rounds, which will take place throughout the evening, with the semifinals starting at 7:30 PM.
CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony - 1:30 AM
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More