Why is Jake Paul offering NFL players $1 million to fight? Ryan Clark's criticism explained

He wrote, “I’ll pay any NFL player $1M if you can box me better than I run routes against you.” He added that the internet would judge both performances.

Paul’s challenge was aimed at every NFL player willing to test him inside a boxing ring.

Paul has repeatedly said he believes he could line up as an NFL wide receiver, but Clark strongly disagreed. Now, instead of backing away from the debate, Paul has turned it into a public challenge that is already drawing attention across both the boxing and football worlds.

The post came days after former NFL safety Ryan Clark questioned Paul’s confidence about playing professional football.

Jake Paul has thrown down another bold challenge, this time to every NFL player. In a social media post on Saturday, the boxer said he would pay $1 million to any NFL player “if you can box me better than I run routes against you,” with the internet deciding who performed better.

In another post, Paul also claimed, “No NFL player lasts 2 rounds in a pro boxing ring with me. I could catch a touchdown pass tomorrow.”

The challenge continued Paul’s argument that while he believes he can compete on a football field, NFL players would struggle much more if they stepped into his sport.

Also Read: Jake Paul net worth: How the YouTube star became one of America’s richest young boxers

Ryan Clark questioned Jake Paul’s NFL dream The exchange started after Ryan Clark reacted to Paul’s comments about playing in the NFL.

Speaking after Paul’s interview with Front Office Sports, Clark said Paul had the “audacity” to claim he could “100 percent” play in the NFL as a wide receiver despite having “never stepped on a pro football field.”

During that interview, Paul said he wanted to play as a slot receiver. Although he played varsity football at Westlake High School, he has not played organized football since then.

Clark’s comments quickly became part of the wider debate over whether Paul’s confidence matched reality.

Also Read: Jake Paul broken jaw: Will the celebrity boxer fight again? What we know amid injury in Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul’s boxing record While questions remain about his football ambitions, Paul has built a professional boxing career over the past few years.

The 29-year-old owns a 12-2 professional record with seven knockouts. His victories include former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, and he also beat Mike Tyson in November 2024.

Paul’s most recent fight ended in a sixth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, but it has not changed his belief in his boxing ability.

His latest challenge makes it clear that he sees a much bigger gap between NFL players entering boxing than himself trying to play football. Whether any active NFL player accepts the $1 million offer now remains to be seen.