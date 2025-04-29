MMA to debut in 2026 Asian Games; India’s hopes hinge on ending chaos

New Delhi: In a landmark move, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has said that Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will make its debut at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan. The sport will feature six events under the combat sports category, marking a triumph for MMA’s prolonged battle for legitimacy. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will make its debut at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan said the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). (Reuters)

However, India faces a troubling dilemma. The country’s MMA scene is mired in confusion with multiple federations battling for official recognition and many more either dormant or operating as unverified entities. The absence of a unified governing body has for resulted in a chaotic environment, leaving athletes in the dark about qualification pathways in several continental and global events.

The Asian MMA Association (AMMA) will oversee the event in partnership with OCA. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is yet to recognise an official federation.

At least three federations have reached out to IOA seeking recognition as the national federation of MMA. However, none of them is recognised by the Asian or world bodies as per documents, said an IOA official aware of the development.

Until recently, global bodies International MMA Federation (IMMAF) and the Global Association of MMA (GAMMA) were staking claim as the sole world governing body. In India, fighters compete under various banners such as MMA India, Federation of MMA India (FMMAI) and All India MMA Federation (AIMMAF). Indian athletes aligned with GAMMA were barred from participating in IMMAF events and vice versa, further adding to the chaos.

“IOA is already speaking to various MMA stakeholders and gathering information from the ground about them. We have to see whether they fulfil the criteria to be granted affiliation as a nationally recognised MMA federation,” said an IOA official.

Abdul Munneer, treasurer of AIMMAF, said that transparent selection trials will pave the way for the Asian Games but federations must come together to navigate the issue if India are to send athletes to Japan next year.

Prasad Gaitonde, secretary general of MMA India — aligned with IMMAF – said: “It is going to be a long process but we are open to what OCA wants. We are awaiting their instructions and are aware that IOA is also likely to present us with similar prerequisites.”

“We are open-minded about having a discussion with other federations because we share common ground. Regardless of differences, we are like-minded about athletes not losing this opportunity.”

Excited to watch the sport he has been training for make its debut, Amit Amaurya, a 2023 jiu-jitsu national gold medallist, said that athletes at present rely on guidance from trusted coaches at their MMA academies about participating in events and affiliation ahead of tournaments.

Once dismissed as a brutal fringe activity is now finding place in the Indian society largely due to its commercial and viewership potential. But as other countries streamline their preparations, India risks falling behind due to administrative disarray. The deadlock will have to be resolved this year if Indian fighters are not to be left watching the continental event from the sidelines.