How long does the Buck Moon last? Here's what to know about July's Full Moon before it disappears

The Buck Moon may have reached its peak this morning at 10:36 a.m, but skywatchers still have a chance to enjoy its bright glow. The July Full Moon officially peaked on July 29, yet it continues to appear almost full for about a day before and after its exact phase. That is why many people can still spot what appears to be a full Moon the following night. Young deer stags are silhouetted against the moon, approaching its full Buck Moon phase on July 29, as it rises above Richmond Park in London, Britain, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville (REUTERS)

The Buck Moon is one of the best-known Full Moon names in North America, carrying a long history rooted in seasonal changes and traditional calendars.

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What is the Buck Moon? The Buck Moon is the traditional name for July's Full Moon. It is not a different kind of Moon or a rare astronomical event. Like every monthly Full Moon, it marks the point when the Moon is fully illuminated as seen from Earth.

Although the exact Full Moon happens at a specific moment, the Moon usually appears full to the naked eye for around two to three nights, making it easy for people to enjoy the view without perfect timing.

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When is the Buck Moon in 2026? According to Time and Date, this year, the Buck Moon reached has peaked illumination on Wednesday, July 29, at 10:36 a.m. EDT. Since that happened during daylight hours for much of North America, many people got their best view after sunset on July 29. The Moon also continues to look nearly full on July 30.

Why is it called the Buck Moon? The name comes from the time of year when male deer, known as bucks, grow a fresh set of antlers. During July, those antlers are covered in soft velvet and develop rapidly before hardening later in the season.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the name reflects observations made by Native American communities, colonial settlers and European traditions, where each Full Moon served as a seasonal marker.

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How long will the Buck Moon last? The Buck Moon reached its peak on July 29, 2026, but that does not mean it disappears right away. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, a Full Moon often appears completely illuminated for about a day before and after its exact peak. As a result, the Buck Moon will still look nearly full on the night of July 30, giving skywatchers another chance to enjoy its bright glow. After that, the Moon will gradually enter its waning phase, with its illuminated portion becoming smaller each night.

Other names for the July Full Moon The Buck Moon is not the only traditional name for July's Full Moon. Different cultures have used names that reflect nature, weather and seasonal harvests.

Some of the best-known alternatives include: