July Full Moon 2026: When to see the Buck Moon, meaning, timing and why it got its name

The July Full Moon 2026 is set to light up the night sky on Wednesday, July 29, offering skywatchers one of the most anticipated lunar events of the summer. Better known as the Buck Moon, this Full Moon has been given its name through generations of seasonal traditions and continues to capture the attention of astronomy lovers and stargazers alike. July Full Moon 2026 (Freepik)

If you've been searching for Full Moon July 2026, here's everything you need to know, from when it reaches its peak to why it is called the Buck Moon and the other names it has been known by over the years.

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When is the July Full Moon 2026? The Buck Moon reaches its fullest phase on July 29, 2026 at 10:36 a.m. ET . Although the exact peak happens at a specific moment, the Moon will appear full to most people for about a day before and after the event, giving plenty of opportunities to enjoy the view.

For the best experience, look toward the eastern horizon shortly after sunset as the Moon rises. It will continue to shine brightly throughout the night before setting around sunrise.

Why is it called the Buck Moon? According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name Buck Moon comes from the time of year when young male deer, known as bucks, begin growing a fresh set of antlers. These antlers fall off and grow back every year, making July an important part of their natural cycle.

The name has been passed down through generations and reflects how many Indigenous communities and early settlers used the changing seasons and the Moon to keep track of nature's yearly rhythms.

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What does the Buck Moon symbolize? While the Buck Moon is an astronomical event, many people also see it as a symbol of growth, strength and fresh beginnings because of its connection to the annual regrowth of a buck's antlers.

For some, it serves as a reminder to reflect on personal progress, let go of old habits and prepare for the months ahead. These symbolic meanings come from cultural and spiritual traditions rather than scientific evidence.

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Other names for the July Full Moon The Buck Moon has been known by several names across different cultures, many of which reflect the changing season and the resources available during midsummer.

Some of the best-known names include:

Thunder Moon, named for the frequent summer thunderstorms.

Hay Moon, linked to the season when hay is harvested.

Salmon Moon, used in some regions where salmon return upstream during this time.

Raspberry Moon and Berry Moon, connected with the summer berry harvest in some Indigenous traditions. How to see the Buck Moon You don't need a telescope to enjoy the July Buck Moon 2026. Find a place with a clear view of the horizon and as little artificial light as possible. Parks, beaches, open fields and countryside locations usually offer the best views.

If you have binoculars, you may notice more details on the Moon's surface, including its craters and darker plains. Checking your local weather forecast before heading out can also improve your chances of catching a clear view.

Whether you're an avid skywatcher or simply stepping outside for a few minutes, the Full Moon in July 2026 is a chance to enjoy one of the season's most beautiful natural sights and learn about the traditions that have given this Moon its lasting name.