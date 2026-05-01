Why do people meditate on the day of Buddha Purnima? answers an enlightened master

Buddha Purnima is one of the most sacred days for spiritual seekers. It is closely connected with the full moon, which is why many people choose this day to meditate and reflect on their inner life. This is a representative image of Gautam Buddha

According to enlightened master HH Saint Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre, the life of Lord Buddha is deeply connected to the full moon. Several important moments in Buddha’s life are believed to have happened on a Poornima day.

Buddha was born on a full moon day, attained enlightenment on a full moon day, gave his first sermon on a full moon day, and finally attained Parinirvana on a full moon day.

Because of this, the full moon of Buddha Purnima is seen as a powerful time for prayer, meditation and spiritual growth.

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What is the significance of Buddha Purnima? Buddha Purnima marks the day when Gautama Buddha attained Parinirvana, or final liberation. For the followers of Buddha, this day is a reminder of his wisdom, compassion and teachings.

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HH Saint Sundar says that Buddha spent his life guiding people towards peace and understanding. Buddha, out of compassion, gave many teachings throughout his life, and his wisdom continues to guide people around the world.

Even today, people remember his message of mindfulness, kindness and awareness.

Why is full moon meditation important on Buddha Purnima? According to Saint Sundar, meditating on Buddha Purnima can help seekers feel closer to Buddha’s teachings. Normally, a full moon day is powerful for spiritual people. On Buddha Purnima, when a seeker meditates with devotion, they may feel Buddha’s blessings and divine vibrations.

For many people, this night is a chance to slow down, sit quietly, and connect with their inner selves.

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Why do many people meditate on Buddha Purnima? “On Buddha Purnima, meditate with devotion and seek Buddha’s blessings.” For spiritual seekers, this day is not only about remembering Buddha but also about practising silence, compassion and inner awareness.

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The full moon of Buddha Purnima reminds people that peace and wisdom can be found within themselves when they pause and meditate.