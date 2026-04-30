May 2026 is a rare and powerful month in astrology, according to a US astrologer

May 2026 is set to be a rare and powerful month in astrology. Instead of the usual single full moon, the month will feature two full moons, one at the beginning and another at the end, a phenomenon often called a Blue Moon month. Patna, Bihar, India -Nov .14, 2024:A view of full moon on the eve of Kartik Purnima in Patna, Bihar, India, Thursday,14, 2024.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to US astrologer Galit Raiman, this unusual lunar pattern may bring a deep emotional and spiritual shift for many people.

“Two Full Moons. One month. A complete inner shift.”

She explains that these lunar events may push people to reflect on their inner world and realign with what truly matters in their lives.

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How rare are two full moons? Astrologically, a month usually has only one full moon. But when two full moons appear within the same calendar month, the second full moon is called a Blue Moon, a relatively rare astrological event that happens roughly every two to three years.

This rare timing brings emotional awareness and brings matters that were previously hidden into the spotlight.

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According to astrologer Galit Raiman's predictions, “Amazing unusual month… we’re having two full moons, " this cosmic setup can trigger a deeper transformation.

For many people, the energy of these two lunar peaks may feel like a cycle of release and renewal, encouraging them to close one chapter and prepare for another.

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Impact of the first full moon of May 2026 The first full moon arrives at the start of the month and begins the energetic process of reflection. Astrologically, full moons are often associated with clarity, culmination and emotional awareness. Raiman explains that this period may encourage people to listen to their inner voice. “You feel a call from the inside.”

This inner pull may inspire individuals to evaluate their personal goals, relationships or habits that no longer align with their true path.

Impact of the second full moon of May 2026 By the end of the month, the second full moon arrives, creating the Blue Moon phenomenon. Astrologically, this second lunar peak can amplify the emotional and spiritual lessons that began earlier in the month.

The second full moon may act like a cosmic checkpoint, helping people recognise what needs to change. Instead of sudden astrologers often describe Blue Moon energy as a period of deeper awareness and inner adjustment.