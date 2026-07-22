Jana Nayagan box office prediction: Vijay's final film set for ₹100 crore opening day, may beat Jailer, GOAT, Pathaan
Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is expected to earn over ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day alone.
After several delays, a long-drawn legal battle, tussles with the CBFC, and even a leak, actor-turned Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is finally set to release in theatres this week. The film, originally slated for a January release, is much anticipated as Vijay’s final outing as an actor. The advance bookings opened four days before release and shattered several records at the outset. This has created enormous hype for the film, with many trade insiders predicting a bumper ₹100+ crore start.
Jana Nayagan advance booking
Jana Nayagan is aiming for one of the widest releases for an Indian film, with 8000 shows planned across India, including over 3500 in Tamil Nadu alone. According to Sacnilk, the film has grossed ₹15 crore for its opening day in advance bookings by Wednesday morning. Adding blocked seats takes this figure to over ₹20 crore, with 6.5 lakh tickets sold for day 1 alone. Globally, advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have exceeded ₹30 crore for the first weekend. However, the important point to note is that the majority of these collections are based on the original Tamil version. There is negligible buzz for the film outside Tamil Nadu, with many centres in the north registering next to nothing in advance bookings.
Jana Nayagan box office prediction
With a day to go for release, the advance bookings of Jana Nayagan are expected to pick pace on Wednesday. Currently, it is lagging behind Vijay’s most successful film Leo, which grossed ₹46 crore in advance bookings alone. However, it may reach the mark set by GOAT, Vijay’s previous film, which earned ₹29 crore in advance bookings. Trade insiders estimate Jana Nayagan could earn around ₹55 crore net on its opening day, with some estimates putting the day 1 domestic figure at an even ₹60 crore. That means the film will surpass GOAT’s opening of ₹44 crore net, but certainly fall behind Leo’s ₹65 crore start.
Overseas, Jana Nayagan is expected to take a blockbuster start, particularly in North America, Middle East, and South-East Asia. The film is expected to earn over $4 million internationally on its first day, taking its worldwide gross just past ₹100 crore. This will make Jana Nayagan the 19th Indian film and the 3rd Tamil film to hit the mark on opening day itself. While exact opening day estimates are rare, many are predicting the film to cross ₹105 crore, which means it would have a bigger opening than hits like GOAT ( ₹99 crore), Jailer ( ₹91 crore), and Pathaan ( ₹104 crore). It will, however, fall way short of the biggest Tamil opener - Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which opened at ₹153 crore.
All about Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, is Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged move to politics. The film was slated for release in January but had to be delayed after it could not obtain the certification from the CBFC. In the meantime, Vijay’s TVK won the TN Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the state’s CM. The film features a prominent ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain. The project has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.