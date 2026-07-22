Jana Nayagan box office prediction: Vijay's final film set for ₹100 crore opening day, may beat Jailer, GOAT, Pathaan

After several delays, a long-drawn legal battle, tussles with the CBFC, and even a leak, actor-turned Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is finally set to release in theatres this week. The film, originally slated for a January release, is much anticipated as Vijay’s final outing as an actor. The advance bookings opened four days before release and shattered several records at the outset. This has created enormous hype for the film, with many trade insiders predicting a bumper ₹100+ crore start. H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan will star Vijay in the lead role one last time.

Jana Nayagan advance booking Jana Nayagan is aiming for one of the widest releases for an Indian film, with 8000 shows planned across India, including over 3500 in Tamil Nadu alone. According to Sacnilk, the film has grossed ₹15 crore for its opening day in advance bookings by Wednesday morning. Adding blocked seats takes this figure to over ₹20 crore, with 6.5 lakh tickets sold for day 1 alone. Globally, advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have exceeded ₹30 crore for the first weekend. However, the important point to note is that the majority of these collections are based on the original Tamil version. There is negligible buzz for the film outside Tamil Nadu, with many centres in the north registering next to nothing in advance bookings.

Jana Nayagan box office prediction With a day to go for release, the advance bookings of Jana Nayagan are expected to pick pace on Wednesday. Currently, it is lagging behind Vijay’s most successful film Leo, which grossed ₹46 crore in advance bookings alone. However, it may reach the mark set by GOAT, Vijay’s previous film, which earned ₹29 crore in advance bookings. Trade insiders estimate Jana Nayagan could earn around ₹55 crore net on its opening day, with some estimates putting the day 1 domestic figure at an even ₹60 crore. That means the film will surpass GOAT’s opening of ₹44 crore net, but certainly fall behind Leo’s ₹65 crore start.

Overseas, Jana Nayagan is expected to take a blockbuster start, particularly in North America, Middle East, and South-East Asia. The film is expected to earn over $4 million internationally on its first day, taking its worldwide gross just past ₹100 crore. This will make Jana Nayagan the 19th Indian film and the 3rd Tamil film to hit the mark on opening day itself. While exact opening day estimates are rare, many are predicting the film to cross ₹105 crore, which means it would have a bigger opening than hits like GOAT ( ₹99 crore), Jailer ( ₹91 crore), and Pathaan ( ₹104 crore). It will, however, fall way short of the biggest Tamil opener - Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which opened at ₹153 crore.