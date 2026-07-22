Was Jana Nayagan leaked 'deliberately' to help Vijay in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections? Director H Vinoth answers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, is finally set to release in theatres after a seven-month delay. The political drama, directed by H Vinoth, was stuck with the censors and in a prolonged legal battle for months. During that time, it was even leaked online, with many alleging that it was done to help Vijay in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Now, director Vinoth has rubbished all such claims. Vijay in a still from his final film, H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan.

Was Jana Nayagan leaked deliberately? On Tuesday, while speaking to reporters in Chennai as part of the film's final promotional campaign, Vinoth was asked about an allegation that the film was deliberately leaked to help Vijay win the polls. The director said the allegation caused him distress and added that a film of ₹400 crore budget would not be leaked just like that and even if it was, the authorities would discover such a plot in ‘a matter of hours or days’.

The director said that Vijay was not the Tamil Nadu CM when the film was leaked and he had little power in the state, calling the allegations something levelled merely for the sake of political mileage

When asked why Vijay did not make an appeal to fans against viewing the pirated version, the director added, “Had Vijay given an appeal, it may have been said that there are so many problems in the country, including the farmers' issue; when he did not make an appeal on such matters why was he doing it now could have been the criticism,” Vinoth said, adding the leak was out-and-out a legal issue which was handled by police based on a complaint from the film producer.

“I think Vijay sir did not involve himself as it may deviate the matter and lead to criticism,” he said.

‘Sense of relief now’ Vinoth did admit that the gap of about 6 months - between the originally proposed release date in January 2026 and the actual release date in July – was a period of anguish. He said, “There is a sense of relief, like we have finally reached the end of a problem. And we believe we will get justice for it from the public.”

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film as an actor. The new Tamil Nadu CM will henceforth focus on his political career. The film, a political drama, is inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, but Vinoth maintains that it is 50% new content as well.

The film was slated for release in January but had to be delayed after it could not obtain the certification from the CBFC. In the meantime, Vijay's TVK won the TN Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the state’s CM. The film features a prominent ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.