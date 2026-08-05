Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiyaa Shankar introduces fiancé Kaaran with romantic pictures and note: ‘Home was always you’
Jiyaa Shankar and Kaaran had an intimate outside proposal that she has now shared pictures of. Take a look.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiyaa Shankar is engaged. Sharing romantic pictures with her fiancé Kaaran, she penned a sweet note on what makes them tick. She also posted a glimpse of the outdoor proposal that was planned for her, calling her fiancé her home in the note.
Jiyaa Shankar introduces Kaaran
Jiyaa introduced Kaaran in her caption, writing, “So maybe it is true , you do find love when you least expect it but God really tested my patience here. It wasn’t easy but somehow it still was. Every conversation with you even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like home”
She further added, “This journey wasn’t easy but we chose eachother every single day. You showed me the love I waited my whole life for. You made me laugh on my toughest days. Held me a lil tighter every time at airport goodbyes like your heart was breaking into a thousand pieces. No matter where we were in the world - home was never a place it was always you.”
Jiyaa ended her note with, “My goofball, my bestfriend , my ABCD, life is definitely an adventure with you and it happens to be my favourite rom-com. I cant wait to spend my forever with you and spend the rest of my life loving you the way you’ve always loved me. I love you Kaaran.”
The intimate outdoor proposal
The post showed how Kaaran proposed to Jiyaa in an intimate outdoor setting during the sunset. One of the pictures she posted gave a closer look at the diamond engagement ring. The pictures show the couple kissing, fawning over each other, and just having a ball together as they take the next step in their relationship. But it was not all goofiness, because one picture shows Jiyaa covering her mouth in surprise as she shows off the ring. For the occasion, she wore a pastel yellow satin gown and he wore a beige shirt with white trousers.
This announcement comes months after the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant shut down speculation of her dating Abhishek Malhan. When the rumours of an engagement surfaced, she posted a romantic photograph of herself with an unidentified man. In the image, the man was seen kissing her forehead. She wrote, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025!” without revealing whom she was dating. Fans were thrilled to see the actor finally make their relationship public, showering her with love in the comments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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