Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiyaa Shankar introduces fiancé Kaaran with romantic pictures and note: ‘Home was always you’

Jiyaa introduced Kaaran in her caption, writing, “So maybe it is true , you do find love when you least expect it but God really tested my patience here. It wasn’t easy but somehow it still was. Every conversation with you even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like home”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiyaa Shankar is engaged. Sharing romantic pictures with her fiancé Kaaran, she penned a sweet note on what makes them tick. She also posted a glimpse of the outdoor proposal that was planned for her, calling her fiancé her home in the note.

She further added, “This journey wasn’t easy but we chose eachother every single day. You showed me the love I waited my whole life for. You made me laugh on my toughest days. Held me a lil tighter every time at airport goodbyes like your heart was breaking into a thousand pieces. No matter where we were in the world - home was never a place it was always you.”

Jiyaa ended her note with, “My goofball, my bestfriend , my ABCD, life is definitely an adventure with you and it happens to be my favourite rom-com. I cant wait to spend my forever with you and spend the rest of my life loving you the way you’ve always loved me. I love you Kaaran.”

The intimate outdoor proposal The post showed how Kaaran proposed to Jiyaa in an intimate outdoor setting during the sunset. One of the pictures she posted gave a closer look at the diamond engagement ring. The pictures show the couple kissing, fawning over each other, and just having a ball together as they take the next step in their relationship. But it was not all goofiness, because one picture shows Jiyaa covering her mouth in surprise as she shows off the ring. For the occasion, she wore a pastel yellow satin gown and he wore a beige shirt with white trousers.

This announcement comes months after the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant shut down speculation of her dating Abhishek Malhan. When the rumours of an engagement surfaced, she posted a romantic photograph of herself with an unidentified man. In the image, the man was seen kissing her forehead. She wrote, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025!” without revealing whom she was dating. Fans were thrilled to see the actor finally make their relationship public, showering her with love in the comments.